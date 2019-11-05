ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 5, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Greyling Insurance Brokerage & Risk Consulting (Greyling), a division of EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants (EPIC), today announced the first nationwide Site Pollution Liability Insurance Program for the emerging cannabis industry.



Available in states where cannabis is legal for recreational and medical use, the new EPIC program is designed to provide coverage for a material gap in Commercial General Liability and Umbrella/Excess Liability policies for the cannabis industry, as these policies exclude losses resulting from pollution/pollutants on, at, under, or emanating from an insured location.

The EPIC/Greyling Cannabis Site Pollution Liability (CSPL) insurance program protects growers, processors and retail dispensaries from claims alleging third party bodily injury and property damage liability claims as well as corrective action costs (investigation/cleanup costs) at or from an insured site. The program is competitively priced, with minimum premiums for annual policies as low as $4,000.

Cannabis growers are exposed to pollution liability claims resulting from fertilizers and other chemicals used in the growing process (indoors or outdoors). Cannabis processors commonly use chemicals like ethanol to produce oils and concentrates and to extract CBD from the product and face exposure from these operations, as well.

Retail dispensaries face pollution exposure from building heating/cooling systems, building maintenance and other operations, and are increasingly required to provide evidence of pollution liability coverage to landlords. The EPIC/Greyling CSPL program is designed to provide valuable protection to all of these operations.

Key features of the program include:

Automatic Additional Insured where required by written contract (e.g. lease of premises)

Automatic Waiver of Subrogation

Corrective Action Costs include those recommended by an Environmental Professional

Coverage included for civil fines, penalties or assessments arising out of a Pollution Condition where allowable by law

Natural Resource Damages included in definition of Property Damage

Mitigation (emergency) Expense coverage for costs incurred within 7 days of a Pollution Incident

Terrorism coverage automatically included

Defense Expenses for third party bodily injury/ property damage liability claims and for corrective action costs

Illicit abandonment included in definition of Pollution Incident

Manuscript Cannabis endorsement with broad definition of cannabis products

Low deductibles (starting at $5,000 each pollution incident)

Fast quote turnaround

Simple binding/policy issuance process

Open to retail and wholesale agents and brokers.

For more information or to obtain a quote from the EPIC/Greyling Cannabis Site Pollution Liability program, please email cspl@epicbrokers.com or contact Alan Bressler, SVP and Environmental Practice Leader at alan.bressler@greyling.com or 770.552.4225

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $730 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

Learn more: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

