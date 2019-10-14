EPIC’s Kamran Khaliq Recognized as 2019 ‘Young Gun’ by Insurance Business America

NEW YORK, N.Y. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a unique and innovative national retail insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm, announced today that Kamran Khaliq, Vice President, Private Equity and M&A, has been named a 2019 Insurance Industry “Young Gun” by Insurance Business America (IBA).



According to IBA, this recognition represents, “an annual look at the young insurance professionals who are inspiring their peers with their expertise and passion for the industry – individuals who have managed to stand out in a competitive pool of talent, some with only a few years’ experience in the business.” All those being recognized are under the age of 35.

Khaliq began his insurance industry career in 2014, following his graduation from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey-New Brunswick, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree, Cum Laude, with a Double Major in Economics and Political Science and a Minor in Sociology.

Said Marc Kunney, President, Risk Management for EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, “Kamran has been an absolute standout since joining our firm in 2017 and we are both pleased and proud to see him recognized by IBA in this way. His expertise and passion for our business are motivating to all he works with, other EPIC team members and our clients, alike.”

Kamran Khaliq can be reached in New York at (212) 295-5590 or kamran.khaliq@epicbrokers.com.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,000 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $600 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

