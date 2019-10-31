SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 31, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a unique and innovative national retail insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm, announced today that Tom Mackey, Risk Management Consultant has been named a 2019 Insurance Industry “Young Gun” by Insurance Business America (IBA).



According to IBA, this recognition represents, “an annual look at the young insurance professionals who are inspiring their peers with their expertise and passion for the industry – individuals who have managed to stand out in a competitive pool of talent, some with only a few years’ experience in the business.” All those being recognized are under the age of 35.

Mackey began his insurance industry career in 2014, following his nearly 4 years with Cambridge Associates. Mackey earned a Bachelor’s Degree, International Business Administration & Finance from Elon University.

Said Jeff McCart, President, Southeast Region for EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, “Tom has been an excellent addition and has made significant contributions to our team since he joined our firm in 2014 and we are both pleased and proud to see him recognized by IBA in this way. His risk management expertise and passion for our business are motivating to all he works with, other EPIC team members and our clients, alike.”

Tom Mackey can be reached in Atlanta at (678) 475-5758 or tom.mackey@epicbrokers.com.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $730 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1031s2p-tom-mackey-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Tom Mackey, Risk Management Consultant at EPIC.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epics-tom-mackey-recognized-as-2019-young-gun-by-insurance-business-america/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.