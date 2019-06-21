Eu4ia CBD Announces Grand Opening Event for New Retail Location in Colonie Center Mall

COLONIE, N.Y., June 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Eu4ia LLC., the areas first retailer dedicated to CBD based products, is excited to announce its second retail location in Colonie Center Mall. A grand opening celebration will take place on June 29, 2019 from 12 – 3 p.m.



To celebrate the grand opening, Eu4ia will be offering CBD education and demonstration sessions throughout the day, as well as sampling, raffles, giveaways, and a beverage tasting to be hosted by a local distributor of the industry leading CBD beverages, Kona Gold and High Drate.

The Colonie Center location is Eu4ia’s second retail location in the Capital Region, the first of which is located at 146 Jay St. in Schenectady and opened for business in February 2018. Bringing a retail location to Colonie Center Mall gives the community access to industry leading, locally manufactured, third party lab tested CBD products that they can trust at a reasonable price.

“Eu4ia CBD products are produced locally from the highest quality ingredients available,” said Mike Kruger, founder and owner of Eu4ia. “We’ve taken great pride in formulating this line of CBD products over the past three years and we are thrilled to offer our community high quality CBD products at a very reasonable price.”

Founded in 2016, Eu4ia offers convenient access to a growing variety of CBD products, including tinctures, topical pain relief, skin care, and edibles, along with proper education on the offered products. The new venue is located in a kiosk on the second floor of Colonie Center Mall outside of the food court.

Kruger is enthusiastic about the opening of the new Eu4ia location: “The market is now growing and people are finding the true benefits to these wonderful products. The accessibility to our new location gives the community convenient access to products they can trust and gain an education at the same time.”

Eu4ia Colonie Center is currently open for business 7 days a week.

Learn more: https://www.eu4iacbd.com/.

For more information about the June 29, 2019 Grand Opening Celebration, contact Mike Kruger at 518-377-0807 or mike@eu4iacbd.com.

