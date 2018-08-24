Everhart Construction, a full-service design remodeling firm, specializing in commercial construction, build-outs, and residential remodeling, named Qualified Remodeler Top 500

HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 24, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Everhart Construction, a design remodeling firm based in Houston, Texas, is the premier provider of commercial construction services throughout the Houston area. Through unmatched service, attention to detail, and professional expertise, Everhart Construction strives to be our clients’ preferred provider of commercial construction services and trusted advisor on all construction-related matters.



Each building has its own set of unique characteristics and operational profiles. Everhart’s years of experience in building construction and operations, combined with the ability to mobilize teams of subcontractors, allows for the uninterrupted operation of a facility in today’s light-speed-paced business climate.

Losing operational ability means losing revenue. Everhart Construction’s responsiveness in critical situations provides clients with the ability to utilize their facilities unabated while they work around-the-clock to resolve problems, restore functionality, and complete challenging projects.

Commercial construction projects in Houston should not be a burden; often, construction is dirty, noisy, disruptive, and litigious. However, Everhart Construction is different. When you choose Everhart, you can rest assured knowing you can count on their professionalism, efficiency, and respect.

“Everhart has been the benchmark for success over the past 20 years, and have delivered exceptional project experiences over and over again. That’s why a large percentage of our business is repeat business,” said Lee Mash – President & CEO of Everhart Construction.

From conception to completion, our team of professional estimators, designers, project managers, and experienced executives make our clients’ needs our top priority. We have experience in a wide variety of projects and delivery methods, and use both time-proven practices and cutting-edge techniques to make sure our customers’ projects meet their maximum potential.

At Everhart Construction we pride ourselves in commercial construction in Houston, Texas. Check out our website today at: https://www.everhartconstruction.com/.

About Everhart Construction:

Everhart Construction, a full-service design and build firm in Houston, Texas, can give your commercial property the facelift it needs. We are the best general contractors Houston has to offer. Everhart employs design consultants, not just order takers. When a design consultant arrives at your business, they will discuss your project with you at length to get a better understanding of what you are trying to achieve with your remodeling project. We’re proud to have earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and the coveted Goldstar Award for Outstanding Customer Service.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/U4psPpXRHC8

