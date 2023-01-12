Welcome to the New Year! 2023 is looking to be an exciting year for Miami County withe new events, dining options, and things to do throughout the county.

Dining

Now open in Downtown Piqua, Crooked Handle Brewing Co.! Keep up to date on their hours, menu, and more on their facebook page.

Tipp City Pizza is now serving downtown Tipp City! Check out their selection of pizza and drinks and keep an eye out for the opening of their duck pin bowling. Along with the addition of Tipp City Pizza is Rad Candy Co. is coming soon to downtown! Follow along on their Facebook or Instagram for updates.

A.M. Scott Distilling recently opened their bottling location in Troy with plans to move to The Mayflower this year. This new location will feature a cocktail bar, entertainment venue, and store. Old Scratch Pizza, is opening their fourth location in downtown Troy in the old firehouse summer of 2023. Other restaurants joining downtown Troy include Speakeasy Miso and Crafted and Cured.

Events

Enjoy annual fan favorite events in Miami County including the Food Truck Rally & Competition (May 20th), Strawberry Festival (June 3rd-4th), Rock Piqua (June 17th), the Miami County Fair (August 11th-17th), Tour De Donut (August 26th), Tipp City Mum Festival, Fall Farm Fest (October 14th-15th), and more!

WACO Air Museum is celebrating their 100th anniversary in Troy this year! Join WACO September 16th and 17th for a weekend of events, activities, and biplanes! Stay tuned for more information and activities.

Sculptures on the Square will be returning to Downtown Troy this June. The theme for 2023 is Wind and Water. Be sure to visit downtown Troy to see all the artwork displayed this summer! Sculptures will be displayed downtown through September.

Keep up to date with all upcoming events and activities throughout Miami County HERE.

