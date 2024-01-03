Welcome to the New Year! 2024 is looking to be another exciting year in Miami County with new dining options, events, and things to do throughout the county.

Total Solar Eclipse -Miami County

On Monday, April 8, 2024, Ohio residents and visitors will be able to experience something that won’t happen in Ohio again until 2099 – a total solar eclipse! Check out www.miamicountysolareclipse.com for more information on events, viewing areas, and more.

Old Scratch Pizza–Troy

Old Scratch Pizza will be opening very soon, January 2024. Keep an eye out for their official opening date!

Heavenly Grounds– Tipp City

Tipp City coffee chop Grounds for Pleasure will soon be Heavenly Grounds. This will be the Mississippi coffee shop’s second location.

unboxed boutique– Tipp City



Keep an eye out for unboxed boutique at their new location on Main Street in downtown Tipp City.

Piqua Center– Piqua

The Piqua Center has lots of new things in the works for 2024 and beyond! Follow along on their facebook for updates on what’s coming and when.

Mayflower– Troy

The long awaited Mayflower will be opening in 2024. Check out their facebook page, The Mayflower by A.M. Scott, for updates and renovation progress

BA Bricks– Troy

BA Bricks will be moving to a new location in downtown Troy sometime in January 2024. Keep an eye out for the moving date and new activities and events coming soon.

Events

Enjoy annual fan favorite events in Miami County including the Food Truck Rally & Competition (May 20th), Strawberry Festival (June 1st-2nd), Rock Piqua (June), the Miami County Fair (August 9th-15th), Tour De Donut (August 26th), Fort Rowdy Gathering(Labor Day Weekend), Tipp City Mum Festival, Fall Farm Fest (October) and more!

Keep up to date with all upcoming events and activities throughout Miami County HERE.

The post Exciting Things in Store for 2024! appeared first on Home Grown Great.