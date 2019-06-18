Execs in Tech launches a new professional development program for IT Leaders

HOUSTON, Texas, June 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Execs in Tech announced they will begin enrollment in their LeadIT program at their Houston chapter monthly member meetup luncheon. The LeadIT program is a self-paced, mentor lead, curriculm of “on-the-job” projects that IT professionals complete to help them be better in the job that they are in, while preparing for the job that they want.



“Execs in Tech is passionate about helping IT Leaders reach their fullest potential of their careers,” said Brian Gendron, Execs in Tech Founder & Executive Director. “LeadIT is our unique way of giving IT professionals access to the resources they need to succeed.”

The LeadIT program has three learning tracks aligned to how much career experience the candidate has called Emerging Leader (EL), Advanced Leader (AL), and Business Leader (BL). The Emerging Leader Track is for an individual contributor up to new managers seeking to sharpen personal and team leadership skills . The Advanced Leader (AL) Track is for experienced managers and directors looking to improve on their management skills at the divisional or departmental level. The Business Leader (BL) Track is for asipiring Executives looking to understand the business side of IT.

Each LeadIT track has three milesstones: Journeyman, Professional, and Mastery. Each milestone is estimated to take the average person 3-6 months to complete and the entire LeadIT track over 12-18 months, however each leader can develop at their own pace.

Enrollment is currently open for the Emerging Leader and Advanced Leader tracks, the Business Leader Track is expected to be released by the summer of 2020. For a limited time, the cost for the LeadIT program is currently included with a basic Execs in Tech chapter membership which is $250 annually.

Upon the completion of a LeadIT track a graduate would receive a certicicate of competency, an aknoweldge letter to their employer, join the network of other gradates, and the opportunity to request letters of recommendation from their mentors and other Execs in Tech leadership.

About Execs in Tech:

The shared goal and purpose of Execs in Tech (execsintech.org) is to advance the careers of the next generation of IT leadership. We do this by fostering meaningful connections, providing advocacy for the Information Technology field, exploring industry trends, and administering continuing education.

The first chapter was chartered in Houston, Texas on October 10, 2018. As of the writing of this press release, the chapter has 56 members and continues to grow. Execs in Tech has a local elected leadership board and holds monthly member meetups the second Wednesday of each month.

Houston will continue to serve as the Execs in Tech global headquarters for the organization supporting chapters across the United States. The concept of Execs in Tech was created by Brian Gendron, President & CEO of NocserV. Brian leverages his talents for both business networking and IT consulting to provide leadership and strategic direction of the organization.

