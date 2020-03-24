ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Executive Commercial Cleaning has again reiterated their goal of keeping the people and businesses in and around Orlando, Florida safe with the use of the latest cleaning techniques and disinfecting process, particularly with the emergence of the Novel Coronavirus. Over the years, Executive Commercial Cleaning has constantly demonstrated their dedication to ensuring the safety and hygiene of clients across Orlando and surrounding areas.



Covid-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, has hit the world significantly, affecting practically all sectors of the United States and other parts of the world. The virus is quite similar to other upper-respiratory infections, with symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose, cough, sore throat, exacerbated asthma, and even fever. Due to the similarity of the virus with other infections, it is often difficult for patients to ascertain if they have the virus or not.

While no vaccine or cure has been developed for the virus, several prevention methods have been prescribed. The methods include washing the hands thoroughly with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer, keeping the hands and fingers away from the face, getting plenty rest, and staying away from infected people.

The importance of cleanliness and the use of the appropriate cleaning methods and chemicals to ensure the prevention of the virus cannot be overemphasized. This is where Executive Commercial Cleaning has been of great help to the people of Orlando, Florida.

The company has been providing deep cleaning for hundreds of local businesses in Orlando, Florida and surrounding areas since the outbreak of the coronavirus, using the highest grade of hospital disinfectants. Clients of the business also enjoy a routine weekly cleaning regime from a professional cleaning company, ultimately preventing viruses and common illnesses in the work place and at home.

In a similar vein, the cleaning solutions provider has incorporated the Clorox total 360 cleaning system, ensuring that clients benefit from the latest cleaning techniques. Ranked #1 in quality-based cleaning providing commercial cleaning, office cleaning & janitorial services in Orlando, FL and all of central Florida, Executive Commercial Cleaning serves different categories of businesses and facilities in the area.

For more information about Executive Commercial Cleaning and the solutions offered, please visit: https://www.executivecleaningfl.com/

