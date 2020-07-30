MIAMI, Fla., July 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –– Expetitle, a digital title company and a leader in remote real estate closings, announced today it has completed a $850,000 fundraising round. The investment brings Expetitle’s total funding to over $1 million and will help the company aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts, as well as to continue to develop additional product functionality.



This fundraising round builds on an exceptional start to the year for Expetitle which, despite COVID-19, continues to enjoy fast growth. When the virus hit the US and the real estate world needed to move online, Expetitle had already built a completely virtual remote closing process.

“Expetitle is disrupting the title insurance space from the ground up,” said Sean Daly, CEO and co-founder of Expetitle. “We have brought in technologists and industry outsiders and matched them with experienced title agents to create a next generation closing experience. We’re excited to be partnering with such an amazing group of real estate and venture capital veterans to grow our vision and expand our business. We believe there is an enormous opportunity to create a new-age title company that solves these problems for all parties involved in the closing.”

The round was led by Chilean investment fund Beagle Ventures, who were joined by Caoba Capital, and the Arquitectonica family office. LAB Ventures is also following-on in this round after incubating Expetitle in their Startup Studio.

“We are excited to partner with Expetitle for its strong management team and the incredible market opportunity. We have been impressed with both the product and the organization so far, and know we can bring the expertise to help take Expetitle to the next level,” stated Pablo Vicuña and Pedro Cabezon of Beagle Ventures.

Founded in January 2019, Expetitle was born out of the LAB Ventures startup studio. Expetitle is a Florida statewide title company that delivers fully digital and hybrid closings through one secure collaborative platform that adds transparency to the entire closing process. Expetitle’s mission is to provide a better, transparent closing experience for buyers, sellers, and their agents and brokers. Today’s consumer is used to doing everything on their phone in real time, why should buying a home be any different?

Beagle Ventures invests in technology-based service companies that want to be different, generating value for their clients in a creative, responsible and permanent way.

