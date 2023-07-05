Miami County is beautiful during the summer months—and some of the best places to experience its beauty are in the many Miami County Parks. Summer is a great time to get outside and explore the parks and hiking trails located throughout the county.

Spending time outdoors has numerous benefits for our overall health and well-being. Exposure to natural light and fresh air can help improve our mood, reduce stress levels, and boost our immune system—and being outdoors encourages physical activity that can improve cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and weight management.

The parks provide space for walking, hiking, running, birding, fishing, and more. Read on to learn more about some ways to spend time outdoors in the Miami County Parks this summer.

Trail Run Challenge

The Trail Run Challenge brings hundreds of people to the parks every year. Walkers and runners alike enjoy participating in these scenic 5K races that wind through park trails. The park district is offering an in-person and virtual Trail Run Challenge at Stillwater Prairie Reserve in August. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate. The deadline to register is July 27.

The in-person race at Stillwater Prairie Reserve is Sunday, Aug. 13, with the virtual trail offered Aug. 13-19. Visit the park district’s Trail Run Challenge page for more information and to register for the events.



Outside Everyday Challenge

If you and your family need encouragement to spend more time outside—or are looking for fun outdoor activities, consider signing up for the Outside Everyday Challenge. This year-long challenge encourages you and your family to spend 1,000 hours outdoors.

When you register for this event, the park district provides access to its Facebook group, an hour tracker sheet, weekly ideas, and monthly bingo sheets to help you get outside.



Fishing

The ponds, creeks, and rivers in or run through the Miami County Parks provide a great place for fishing. Not only is fishing a great way to spend time outdoors, but it’s also an activity that people of all ages can enjoy.

If you are fishing in one of the Miami County Park District’s ponds, then no fishing license is required. Fishing ponds are located at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, Maple Ridge Reserve, Stillwater Prairie Reserve, and Twin Arch Reserve.

Fishing is also permitted at the rivers and creeks that run through the parks. However, a fishing license is required when fishing in a river or creek. Parks that have rivers and creeks flowing through them include Farrington Reserve, FL Blankenship, Goode Reserve, Greenville Falls, Honey Creek Preserve, Lost Creek Reserve, Maple Ridge Reserve, Stillwater Prairie Reserve, Twin Arch Reserve, and the Great Miami River Recreational Trail.



Enjoy a Picnic with Family and Friends

Are you looking for a slower-paced way to enjoy the outdoors? Plan a picnic with family and friends. The Miami County Park District has picnic shelters at Garbry Big Woods Reserve and Stillwater Prairie that are available on a first-come, first-served basis unless reserved. Bring your own food or order food from a restaurant in Miami County.



With its extensive and well-maintained park system, the Miami County Park District provides a great place to enjoy the outdoors every day—and especially during the summer months in Miami County. Plan your outdoor outing today.

