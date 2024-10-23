Soar back in time and take a flight into the fascinating world of aviation at the WACO Air Museum in Troy, Ohio. This is not just a place to observe old aircraft—it’s where history comes alive to each guest. The museum is dedicated to preserving the history of the WACO Aircraft Company, which was once the largest manufacturer of civil aircraft in the United States during the 1920s and 30s. Whether you’re an aviation enthusiast, a history buff, or someone seeking an aviation adventure, a visit to the WACO Air Museum promises an exciting journey into the golden age of flight.

Discover the History of WACO Aircraft

Step into the museum, and you’ll be met by amazing pieces of historic planes and displays explaining how they helped shape aviation. WACO aircraft were known for their exceptional quality, design, and versatility, and they were used for everything from private travel to barnstorming, air racing, and military purposes. These aircraft helped pave the way for modern aviation and revolutionized the industry at a time when flying was limited to a select few.

The museum’s exhibits showcase original WACO planes, from sleek biplanes to gliders, each with a unique story. As you walk through the museum, you’ll find yourself drawn into these stories, learning about the pioneers of aviation, the pilots who flew these machines, and the engineers who made them possible. The WACO company wasn’t just about building planes—it was about pushing the boundaries of what was possible, and their legacy lives on today at WACO.

Witness Ongoing Aircraft Restorations

One of the most interesting aspects of the WACO Air Museum is its ongoing aircraft restorations. These aren’t just static displays behind glass at WACO. You see history restored in real-time. Visitors can watch as a dedicated team of volunteers and skilled craftsmen work to restore these vintage planes to their former glory. The restoration process is thorough and requires an understanding and love of aviation history, mechanics, and artistry.

Each aircraft is meticulously examined, disassembled, studied, and rebuilt using original or replica parts while maintaining historical accuracy. This dedication to detail is so that the planes not only look like they did when they first rolled off the factory floor. Guests are often able to observe this process up close. It’s like watching history being remade before your very eyes!

Take to the Skies in a Bi-Plane Ride

While the museum’s exhibits are impressive, the adventure doesn’t stop there. One of the highlights of a visit to the WACO Air Museum is the chance to take an actual bi-plane ride! If you’ve ever dreamed of flying in an open-cockpit biplane, just like the early aviators did, this is your chance. You can feel the thrill of the wind rushing past as you soar over the Miami County landscape, experiencing firsthand the excitement of flight in a vintage aircraft. It’s an unforgettable experience that adds a whole new dimension to your visit, offering stunning views and a whole new perspective on aviation history.

WACO Educational Programs and Events

The WACO Air Museum is not just a place to view historic planes—it’s also an educational hub. The museum offers a range of academic programs, workshops, and events designed to inspire the next generation of aviation enthusiasts. From summer camps for kids to special speaker events and aviation courses, there’s something for all ages. The museum is deeply committed to preserving and sharing the spirit of aviation with the community.

Pro-tip: Check out all the events they offer here; they have so much to choose from.

One of the museum’s signature events is the annual WACO Fly-In, which brings aviation fans across the country to celebrate aviation bi-plane history. This event allows attendees to see historic planes in flight, take part in hands-on activities, and meet pilots and restoration experts who are passionate about preserving the aviation past. This three-day family-friendly event should not be missed

Visit the WACO Museum in Troy, Ohio

The WACO Air Museum is not just a museum; it’s a testament to a time when flight was new, thrilling, and full of potential. Located in Troy, Ohio, the museum is a must-visit destination if you want to explore Ohio’s incredible history and contribution to the world of flight.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re fascinated by the engineering behind these planes, the history of the WACO company, or simply looking for a fun and history-filled day trip, the WACO Air Museum is the place to be.

Plan to visit Troy, Ohio, and explore the WACO Air Museum! Let your imagination soar as you explore the history of aviation and possibly experience the excitement of flight firsthand. With its mix of history, hands-on experiences, and adventure, the WACO Air Museum is a place where you can learn and appreciate Ohio’s aviation past.

Brandy Gleason is the CEO of Gleason Media, LLC. , chief writer at Gleason Family Adventure, and creator of the Ohio Road Trips Facebook group. She has written three books, 100 Things to Do in Ohio’s Amish Country Before You Die, and co-wrote the Ohio section of Midwest Road Trip Adventures and Midwest State Parks, and 100 Things to Do in Ohio Before You Die will be released in 2024. She has spoken at National Conventions on education and conferences on travel, was a brand ambassador for THOR industries in 2021, and is currently a Heartland RVs brand ambassador.

Brandy loves to travel and explore and has a passion for the environment, sustainability, and the outdoors. She buckles up for a road trip any time she can, and her driving force behind her writing and social media is to encourage others to find their own adventures. One of her favorite quotes is “In order to write about life first you must live it.” by Ernest Hemingway, and she fully embraces each day.

