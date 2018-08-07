Express Information Systems Named to Accounting Today VAR 100 for Second Consecutive Year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Aug. 7, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For the second consecutive year, Express Information Systems (ExpressInfo.com), a leading provider of business software and consulting for growing businesses in Texas and beyond, has been included in the Accounting Today VAR 100.



“The commitment of every member of the Express Information Systems team continues to result in a loyal and happy customer base; which serves to attract new customers and fuel our growth,” said Iris Schimke, President and CEO at Express Information Systems. “I am thrilled and honored that we have claimed a spot on this prestigious list for a second time.”

The Accounting Today VAR 100 is an annual premier ranking of the top 2 percent of value-added resellers in North America based on such factors as annual revenue, number of employees, and year-over-year growth.

The 2018 Accounting Today VAR 100 Special Report can be found at (PDF): https://assets.sourcemedia.com/a4/f0/7facfaaf4804b6bfd8f730cb2ad2/act0718-var100.pdf

In addition to the listing, the Accounting Today VAR 100 article acknowledges the wide-spread acceptance of cloud technology and states, “The 2018 VAR 100 say that the cloud is a given, and clients are increasingly looking for smarter, more efficient technology.”

“There is no doubt that there is continued pressure on CFOs to do more with less,” concurs Schimke. “As savvy CFOs look to leverage technology to automate processes and deliver real-time information, they quickly realize that having Express Information Systems as their technology partner is the most efficient way to select, deploy, and benefit from emerging technology.”

About Accounting Today, a SourceMedia Magazine:

Accounting Today is the leading information resource for public accountants – serving the community of professionals who provide tax preparation, bookkeeping, auditing, financial planning, and business advisory and consulting services to individuals and small businesses. Accounting Today is sharply focused on the industry’s most important concerns, including tax law, accounting standards, technology, audit and assurance, and wealth management. Its analysis and breaking news, opinion and expert advice, and practical business-building ideas enable partners, principals and practitioners to make informed decisions about their business and the clients they serve.

About Express Information Systems:

Express Information Systems was founded in 1989 in San Antonio, Texas. A leading value added reseller for midmarket businesses throughout Texas and the southern United States, Express Information Systems has unsurpassed industry experience helping over 600 clients in various industries to drive their business forward with accounting, reporting, HR, payroll, customer management, project management, and distribution and inventory management solutions.

At Express, we understand that managing financial information effectively is the backbone of a business. With our extensive industry experience and unique approach, organizations implement and support Microsoft Dynamics GP, Dynamics 365, and Sage Intacct, as well as a variety of auxiliary applications.

For more information about Express Information Systems, please visit https://www.expressinfo.com/ or call 210-614-9410.

* LOGO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0717s2p-express-infosys-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Express Information Systems

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/express-information-systems-named-to-accounting-today-var-100-for-second-consecutive-year/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.