Express Information Systems Named to Software Industry Guru Bob Scott’s 2018 List of Top 100 VARs

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Express Information Systems (expressinfo.com), a leading provider of business software and consulting for growing businesses in Texas and beyond, has announced its inclusion on Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs 2018 published by Progressive Media Group.



“For nearly 30 years, Express Information Systems (EIS) has considered our customers’ success as the primary metric of our success. We have assembled a talented team of consultants and support staff that are completely dedicated to our customers,” said Iris Schimke, President and CEO at Express Information Systems. “As a result we have 96 percent customer retention rate which serves to attract new customers, which in turn positions EIS to be included on Bob Scott’s prestigious Top 100 VARs list.”

The theme of the annual report focused on growth and transition within both the VAR community and software industry. Mergers and acquisitions accounted for much of the growth noted in the article. In contrast, Express Information Systems has grown organically.

In 2017 Express Information Systems earned a spot on the Accounting Today VAR 100. “It was my hope that we would take the momentum from 2017 and continue with strong performance in 2018,” said Schimke. “Our ranking on Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs 2018 is evidence that we were able to accomplish that goal.”

Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs 2018 can be downloaded here: http://www.bobscottsinsights.com/News-and-Analysis/2018-bsi-top-100-vars.

About Express Information Systems:

Express Information Systems was founded in 1989 in San Antonio, Texas. A leading value added reseller for midmarket businesses throughout Texas and the southern United States, Express Information Systems has unsurpassed industry experience helping over 300 clients in various industries to drive their business forward with accounting, reporting, HR, payroll, customer management, project management, and distribution and inventory management solutions.

At Express, we understand that managing financial information effectively is the backbone of a business. With our extensive industry experience and unique approach, organizations implement and support Microsoft Dynamics GP, Dynamics 365, and Sage Intacct, as well as a variety of auxiliary applications.

For more information about Express Information Systems, please visit https://www.expressinfo.com/ or call 210-614-9410.

About Bob Scott:

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software sector with his email newsletters for 22 years. And he has been covering this market through print and Internet-based publications for 27 years, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then for 12 years as the editor of the former Accounting Technology. He has been executive editor of The Progressive Accountant and Bob Scott’s Insights since 2009.

* LOGO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0717s2p-express-infosys-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Express Information Systems

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/express-information-systems-named-to-software-industry-guru-bob-scotts-2018-list-of-top-100-vars/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.