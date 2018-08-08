Eye Tracking Technologies Create Extraordinary Market Opportunities in Gaming, Medicine, Market Research, Automotive and More

NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Thintri, Inc. (www.thintri.com) has announced a new market study that predicts explosive growth in markets for eye tracking. According to the report, “Market Opportunities in Eye Tracking, 2018,” an update of Thintri’s earlier 2015 study, eye tracking is penetrating markets as diverse as market and advertising research, medical and even psychiatric diagnosis, website and online content development, automotive safety systems, gaming, virtual/augmented reality, piloting drones and a host of others.



Some of these applications will undergo explosive growth, leading to billion-dollar markets within a decade.

Eye tracking, the following and recording of a person’s gaze as it moves from one point to another, has long been used as a means for severely disabled people, such as quadriplegics, to access technology by controlling computers and other devices with eye movement. Because of the stringent reliability and accuracy requirements involved, such systems have been costly, limiting the use of such tools in new applications.

Today, however, the advent of less expensive, less bulky and non-invasive systems is bringing eye tracking to a wide range of entirely new applications, from gaming to medicine and automotive safety. Already, eye tracking is used to control smartphones and detect fatigue and sleepiness in operators of heavy machinery.

Web-based platforms combined with common webcams used for eye tracking will allow even the smallest companies to conduct global market and advertising research studies with hundreds of participants spread all over the world, all for just a tiny cost compared with traditional methods.

Eye tracking is a fairly mature technology. Most major technical issues have been resolved and development efforts are mainly focused on development of new applications. All that is standing in the way of explosive market growth is customer awareness and education.

According to the Thintri study, most segments will undergo healthy growth while some markets are poised to reach billion-dollar levels within a decade. Promising markets like automotive, where the technology could save lives by alerting drivers who are distracted or drowsy, or gaming, where a first-person shooter could aim and fire with unprecedented speed and accuracy, could quickly gain millions of users.

Thintri’s report, Market Opportunities in Eye Tracking, 2018, projects extraordinary growth for eye tracking markets, in several cases exceeding a billion dollars per year within a decade. The remarkable versatility and utility of eye tracking leads to the conclusion that many promising applications of eye tracking have probably not yet even been investigated.

More information can be found at https://www.thintri.com/eye-tracking-technology-report-2018.htm.

About Thintri, Inc.:

Founded in 1996, Thintri, Inc. (www.thintri.com), is a full-service consulting firm, based in New York and directed by J. Scott Moore, Ph.D.

Thintri’s services include business intelligence, market research, technology transfer and technology assessment, and in-depth, off-the-shelf market studies on promising emerging technologies. Topics of focus have included communications, aerospace, medical and industrial imaging, photonics, materials and coatings, semiconductor devices, manufacturing, industrial logistics, security, thermal management, energy, and a host of others.

For more information, visit http://www.thintri.com or call 914-242-4615.

