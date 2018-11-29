EyeBuyDirect Introduces Limited 2018 Holiday Colors for Most Popular Frames

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EyeBuyDirect, the fastest growing online retailer of prescription glasses, today released new festive colors for three of their most popular frames, just in time for the holiday season. These new colors will be in a very limited stock and only available from December 3-7, or until they sell out.



Inspired by the ornaments on a Christmas tree, the shiny and bright frames in the collection will be available in metallic colors that complement the warmth of the holiday season. The classic Cupertino, $32, for example, currently only available in black, features a basic metal frame and a metal finish throughout with perfectly rounded lenses. It will soon be available in Frost Blue, Pistachio Green and Rose Gold. The sophisticated Daydream frame, $30, now available in black, silver and brown/golden, offers a stylish full-rim frame.



This holiday season, it will also come in Pistachio Green, Rose Gold and in a standout Cinnamon Red. EyeBuyDirect’s trendy and best-selling St Michel frame, $32, which already comes in a variety of colors, will soon include a festive Frost Blue, Rose Gold and a sparkling Starlight Yellow, as well.



“Many of our customers are loyal to a particular frame, but they still enjoy trying new looks and trends,” said Caroline Dubreuil, brand and product manager at EyeBuyDirect. “These new colors have been added to the product line to provide more design options for our customers while adding instant, edgy style boosts to some of our most popular frames.”

With frames starting at just $6, EyeBuyDirect allows wearers to curate their own fashion eyewear collection. All EyeBuyDirect frames are available for prescription, non-prescription and digital screen protection lenses, affording individuals the ability to customize glasses for their specific eyesight needs. The online experience also includes a virtual try-on feature for satisfaction-guaranteed shopping.

In addition, EyeBuyDirect’s Buy 1 Give 1 program directly supports Vision for Life, a social impact organization giving access to vision care to the most underserved communities worldwide. For every order placed, one pair of glasses will be donated. For more information, visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/buy-one-give-one.

About EyeBuyDirect:

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men’s and women’s eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. To provide customers with over 1,000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect conducts the entire process from concept, design to manufacturing. Part of the Essilor Group, the largest manufacturer of lenses in the world, EyeBuyDirect offers fashionable frames starting at just $6.

Learn more at https://www.eyebuydirect.com/ and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

