EyeBuyDirect Launches its New ‘Catch of the Day’ Summer Collection

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — At the beach or by the pool, EyeBuyDirect’s new Catch of the Day summer collection, released today, aims to highlight an individual’s personal style. As the fastest-growing online prescription eyewear retailer, the collection marks the beginning of EyeBuyDirect’s #ItsHowYouFrameIt campaign, which focuses on bright colors, limitless expression and positivity.



“We are very excited about this campaign, as it gives our brand a fresh look and great energy,” says Johnny Q. Lee, Brand Marketing Director at EyeBuyDirect. “Our message here is: glasses aren’t limited to a simple tool to help you see better, they are also an accessory that can make you stand out in a crowd – #ItsHowYouFrameIt.”

This new campaign led by the JWT Agency has been a hit with witty taglines and fun imagery.

As the name suggests, the collection features a bold selection of eyewear and sunwear to ensure “you are not another fish in the sea, you are the catch of the day.” The campaign includes ads with energetic actors, music and bright CGI elements.

The EyeBuyDirect campaign will continue to unfold in the coming months with the unveiling of three more fresh and fun collections connected to the campaign.

With frames starting at just $6, EyeBuyDirect allows wearers to curate their own fashion eyewear collection. All EyeBuyDirect frames are available for prescription, non-prescription and digital screen protection lenses, affording individuals the ability to customize glasses for their specific eyesight needs.



The online experience includes a virtual try-on feature for satisfaction-guaranteed shopping.

Available online now, the new Catch of the Day collection offers a fresh take on classic style.

View the full collection at https://www.eyebuydirect.com/collections/catch-of-the-day.

About EyeBuyDirect:

Founded by Roy Hessel in 2006, EyeBuyDirect has been part of the Essilor Online Division since 2013. With millions of customers annually, EyeBuyDirect continues its mission to provide easy access to affordable and stylish corrective eyewear. To learn more, visit https://www.eyebuydirect.com/buy-one-give-one. #ItsHowYouFrameIt.

