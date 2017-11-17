EyeBuyDirect Launches Winter Whims 2017 Fall-Winter Collection

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The fastest growing online eyewear retailer, EyeBuyDirect, has launched its new collection, Winter Whims. The collection includes 21 frames that embody the colors, textures and feeling of winter.



“When it came to choosing the frame designs and colors for this collection, we wanted to contrast the iciness of winter with the coziness of home,” said Johnny Lee, Brand Marketing Director and Creative Director at EyeBuyDirect. “We took inspiration from that cocoon-like feeling of being warm and toasty at home during winter, drinking a hot cup of cocoa by the fire.”

The new Winter Whims collection is available online now. It features chocolate-brown and cinnamon-red frames that invoke the smell and tastes of the holiday season. From snowy whites, mixed marbles and macchiatos, all of these frames will help make winter whims a reality.

With frames starting at just $6, EyeBuyDirect allows you to curate your own fashion eyewear collection. All EyeBuyDirect frames are available for prescription, non-prescription and digital screen protection lenses, affording you the ability to customize glasses for your specific eyesight needs. The online experience includes a virtual try-on feature for satisfaction-guaranteed shopping.



You can view the full Winter Whims range at: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/collections/winter.

About EyeBuyDirect:

EyeBuyDirect was founded by Roy Hessel, president and CEO, in 2006 and has been part of the Essilor Online Division since 2013. With millions of customers annually, EyeBuyDirect continues its mission to provide easy access to affordable corrective eyewear, with a complete pair starting at $6. To learn more, visit https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

