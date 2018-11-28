EzyJamb Single Rabbet Door Jamb Achieves a Fire Rating Specification of 90

WEBSTER, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EZ Concept is proud to announce that their EzyJamb Single Rabbet (SRC) door jamb received a fire rating of 90 after passing rigorous testing by Intertek, an independent testing and certification agency known all over the world. According to the Steel Door Institute, this means that the EzyJamb Single Rabbet door jamb has been approved to withstand fire for 90 minutes which slows the spread of fire throughout a building.



This testing also includes the door hardware, including the surface hinges, concealed hinges, T Strike and ASA Strike, and assures that the hinges and strikes remain intact, keeping the door closed, and the fire at bay, for the duration of the test. The EzyJamb SRC has also met the requirements of the International Building and International Fire Codes and has exceeded the requirements of 10,000-door slam test.

The EzyJamb SRC is a one-piece jamb that is custom made to perfectly fit your wall thickness, and is rebated on only one side of the door stop, to allow the door to be installed flush with the side of the wall that houses the hinges. It is durable, affordable and perfect for commercial offices and showrooms, quality homes and public spaces like hospitals and schools.

So not only is the EzyJamb SRC an attractive door jamb system that eliminates trim, giving you that subtle, contemporary, clean line look; it is one of the safest and most durable door jambs available on the market today.

To learn more about the EzyJamb SRC or any of our other flush finish door systems, give us a call at 1-888-399-5262, email us at sales@ezconcept.com or fill out our simple online contact form today by visiting https://ezconcept.com/contact-us/ .

About EZ Concept:

Manufactured by Studco Building Systems, EZ Concept are the innovators of the world renowned EzyJamb door jamb systems, offering an expanding range of trim-free architectural finishing products to create modern interiors for residential, industrial and commercial spaces.

With our innovative line of products, we are here to help architects, interior designers and developers achieve contemporary flush finished designs. Our range of products are created to be a solution for our customers’ interior design dreams of a sleek modern look and feel to their new home, apartment, office space, and beyond.

Website: https://ezconcept.com and https://www.studcosystems.com/

Logo URL: https://ezconcept.com/themes/studco/img/logo-ezconcept@2x.png

News Source: EZ Concept

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/ezyjamb-single-rabbet-door-jamb-achieves-a-fire-rating-specification-of-90/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.