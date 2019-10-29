DARIEN, Conn., Oct. 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fabricare Cleaners is a full-service, eco-friendly dry cleaner that goes far beyond dry cleaning. Fabricare, voted Top Dry Cleaner in Fairfield County, is passionate about their customers and about caring for their fine garments. For the past 35 years, the Fabricare team of experts has been highly trained on all types of materials and stain removal on even the most delicate materials.



Fabricare has always been progressive, with the customer at the forefront of each and every decision made. This includes the decision to have a central plant model with various drop off stores. The central larger plant model has allowed for more efficiencies, better quality, additional new equipment for additional services like sheets, leathers, etc.

This model also allows customers to come into a clean, quiet, conveniently located storefront without the noise and clutter that would be encountered at a plant. One such drop off store opened its doors 15 years ago and is the Noroton Heights location at 312 Heights Road by the train station. Due to renovations in the shopping center, Fabricare has relocated to 264 Heights Road underneath Palmer’s Market and next door to the Post Office. In this new location, customers will experience the same excellence in customer service that Fabricare is known for.

As always, customers are also offered convenient services such as free pick up & delivery of their laundry and dry cleaning, and can even place orders with the touch of a button through Fabricare’s FAB APP (available on the App Store and Google Store).

ABOUT FABRICARE CLEANERS:

Fabricare is a full-service, eco-friendly dry cleaning and laundry service with dry cleaner locations in Darien, Fairfield, and Norwalk, Connecticut. We offer Fairfield County’s best home pickup and delivery dry cleaning and professional laundry & wash & fold service across Fairfield county & Westchester County as well as on-site cleaning & restoration of home furnishings. We also offer specialty cleaning, same day cleaning, and even wedding dress cleaning, as well as leather, suede, and fur coat cleaning. Customers are encouraged to visit the company website or contact the company by phone, as well as to visit its convenient locations.

