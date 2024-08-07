The Showin’ & Growin’ 4-H Club is gearing up for the Miami County Fair. Club member Silas Raines is pictured with the signs donated by Stull Woodworking in Troy. During the week of the fair, each member's name will be attached and hung above their livestock project pen.

The club has five members and two clover buds. It was established in January 2024 and is excited for its first year. You’ll find the founding members around the fair in green tie-dye t-shirts made by Freedom Lane Trading Company. Club members will be exhibiting market ducks, market chickens, fancy poultry, market sheep, and a dairy beef feeder. The entries were made, records kept, animals fed and worked.

The anticipation is building as the kids prepare to show off their hard work. In the poultry barn, you’ll find flowerpots and a chained-off show ring that this group of kids are setting up. This is a way to separate spectators from exhibitors and also make the kids feel special by having a designated area decorated for their show. The members put in their time and ideas to make this a reality. Among the sponsors that made the show ring possible are Adam’s Greenhouse, Tractor Supply, Data Roofing, and Hello Sunshine Mini Farm.

Come to the Miami County Fair to support the community and the 4-H program.

Miami County Fair

August 9-15, 2024

Miami County Fairgrounds

650 N. County Road 25-A

Troy, OH 45373