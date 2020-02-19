CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fairport Wealth is pleased to announce its support of Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K) as its 2020 Community Beacon recipient. For 50 years, SC4K has been removing barriers to school attendance by providing essential school supplies such as school shoes and uniforms for kids in need. Its efforts help reduce chronic absenteeism and improve self-esteem, school attendance and graduation rates, and directly align with Fairport’s mission to inspire families.



Terry Uhl, Executive Director of SC4K says, “We are thrilled to have a chance to be the next Fairport Community Beacon. We know the impact Fairport had at Merrick House, last year’s Community Beacon, and we look forward to building upon that to continue to help the kids in Cleveland who need our help most.”

How SC4K Helps Children Succeed

When students don’t have access to the appropriate clothing or supplies necessary for school it’s a barrier to attendance. SC4K wants to establish a community in which all children have access to the basic supplies they need to become engaged learners and succeed.

Fairport’s Commitment to the Children

In addition to financial support, Fairport Wealth will team up to collect items to support SC4K programs, provide mentorship support and serve as title sponsor for their 50th Anniversary culmination celebration this year. Fairport team members will also volunteer onsite and conduct workshops to help empower teachers with the skills needed to teach students about financial responsibility.

“Fairport Wealth stands firmly committed to SC4K and we look forward to being a visible presence as the organization moves into its next 50 years,” says Kristen Lucas, Fairport Wealth Chief Marketing Officer.

Past Fairport Community Beacon Recipients:

Merrick House

YWCA Greater Cleveland

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

The First Tee of Cleveland

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

The Cleveland Foundation

Jewish Federation of Cleveland

Cleveland Go Red for Women/American Heart Association

Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging

