Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Partners with Cloudvirga to Support Its Ambitious Operational and Organizational Growth Goals

By guiding consumers through an intelligent workflow that automatically populates the loan application and starts verifying borrower data immediately, Cloudvirga enables Fairway loan officers to structure deals and secure consumer commitment with great speed and efficiency, regardless of loan type.

“This is a time of tremendous growth for Fairway. As we rapidly expand operations with new branches and team members, we must also scale efficiency through technology and process improvement,” said Fairway SVP Sales and Recruiting Tom Tousignant. “The Cloudvirga digital mortgage platform supports Fairway’s ongoing commitment to speed of response and helps our loan teams balance higher loan production with the exceptional service our customers expect.”

“Cloudvirga helps leading lenders like Fairway realize the promise of the digital mortgage, and our POS platform represents a critical step in that journey,” said Cloudvirga Co-founder Kyle Kamrooz. “This is so much more than a digital loan application; it’s a modern loan officer system offering unmatched borrower commitment capabilities, time savings and cost reduction.”

Fairway is one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States. In 2017, Fairway originated more than $21 billion in loans and grew its team to encompass more than 6,900 employees in 500 branches. The company is on track to exceed that growth in 2018, having recently reported a 37 percent year-over-year increase in funded loans during the first seven months of the year.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation:

Founded in 1996 by Steve Jacobson and named by a childhood best friend, colleague and forever member of the Fairway family, Randy Cross, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is a mortgage lender headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, and Carrollton, Texas. The company has more than 500 locations and over 6,900 employees nationwide. Fairway is dedicated to finding great loan products and rates for its customers and offers some of the fastest turn times in the industry. Its goal is to act as a trusted advisor, providing highly personalized service and helping clients through every step of the loan process.

About Cloudvirga™:

Cloudvirga’s digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with a truly automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Founded by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, Cloudvirga’s customer base includes eight of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms.

