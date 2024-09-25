Ready for cooler weather, changing leaves, and all things Fall? Whether it be a cocktail or coffee, Miami County has a variety of options for you to get your cozy fall fix.

Winans- Piqua & Troy

Winans in Piqua and Troy have a variety of new fall drinks. Get the season classic pumpkin spice latte, a boo berry or cozy caramel apple frapp, the apple crisp latte, or a buckeye mocha!

A.M. Scott Distillery-Troy

The fall spirits lineup at A.M. Scott is sure to satisfy. Seasonal vodka flavors include green apple, cinnabun, vanilla, peanut butter, and toasty marshmallow, perfect for your next cocktail.

North Star Coffee Station- Piqua

Stop by North Star Coffee Station in Piqua for a pumpkin, apple-hazelnut, or caramel-cinnamon latte. Looking for something fall but not coffee? Try their pumpkin chai!

Twenty One Barrels-Bradford

Swing by Twenty One Barrels for cider, wine, and cozy fall vides. Check out their variety of fall hard apple ciders as well as limited release experimental fall flavors such as maple berry and cider donut.

Purebred Coffee Co.- Troy

Enjoy pumpkin pastries, gelato, lattes and more at Purebred Coffee Co. Along with pumpkin chai and lattes, try a whiskey maple cortado to satisfy that fall craving.

Glacier View Coffee- Covington

Glacier View Coffee’s pumpkin pie latte is back! Stop in and try it hot, cold or blended!

Checkout homegrowngreat.com for more great drink ideas in Miami County

The post Fall Drinks in Miami County appeared first on Home Grown Great.