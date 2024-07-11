Family Fun in Miami County, Ohio: Perfect Summer Break Adventures for Kids

Miami County, Ohio, is the ideal summer playground for families seeking adventure, learning, and memorable experiences. Whether you’re a local or visiting for the first time, there’s a wide array of outdoor activities to make this summer break one for the books. Here’s your guide to the best things to do with kids near Dayton.

Water Activities in Miami County

Kayaking with Adventures on the Great Miami River is an unbeatable adventure. It blends the thrill of paddling through gentle currents with the serene beauty of scenic riverbanks. It’s a perfect escape, whether you’re seeking excitement or relaxation. Pack a picnic and make a day of it for an unforgettable outdoor experience! For a refreshing splash, head to the Troy Aquatic Park family-friendly spots, which offer a perfect day in the sun with slides, diving boards, and designated kiddie areas, ensuring fun and safety for all ages. Introduce your kids to the joys of fishing along the Great Miami River. This serene spot is ideal for both seasoned anglers and beginners. Cast your line and see what you can catch—maybe even a trophy fish to brag about!

Camping out under the stars in Miami County is a classic summer adventure. It has a twist here: The camping is on the Great Miami River, where you paddle out to the floating tent for a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Float Troy.

Exciting Outdoor Activities near Troy, Ohio

Looking for a mix of fun and adventure in Miami County? Start with a unique blend of adventure and history at Johnston Farm’s canal boat ride, where you can spend the day learning about Ohio history and a fun adventure on one of Ohio’s historic canals. Experience transportation from a bygone era while surrounded by picturesque scenery. Then, head out for a refreshing hike to local waterfalls at Charleston Falls Preserve or Stillwater Prairie Reserve, perfect for kids who love exploring nature. For a family bike ride, rent bikes from Pedego and hit the Great Miami Recreational Trail, offering beautiful river views and plenty of spots to explore along the way. Keep an eye out for the upcoming attractions at Lock 9, which is being transformed into a vibrant community space with exciting activities and events for families in the near future.

Find Museums and Educational Fun

Miami County is a treasure trove of history, offering a variety of museums that cater to all interests. Each venue provides a unique glimpse into the past, creating an engaging and educational day out.

Bradford Railroad Museum: Discover the rich history of railroads and their profound impact on the region. With interactive exhibits and detailed displays, this museum brings the era of steam engines and rail travel to life. It offers an in-depth look at how railroads shaped local communities, perfect for train enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

WACO Air Museum : Dive into the captivating world of aviation at the WACO Air Museum. Home to fascinating exhibits and historic aircraft, this museum celebrates the legacy of the WACO Aircraft Company, which was once the country’s largest producer of civil aircraft. Visitors can explore the evolution of flight and marvel at beautifully restored planes, making it a must-visit for aviation enthusiasts.

Overfield Tavern Museum: Step back in time at the Overfield Tavern Museum, where you can learn about early settler life in Miami County. This historic tavern, dating back to the early 1800s, offers a glimpse into the daily lives of pioneers with authentic period furnishings and artifacts. It’s a wonderful way to experience the region’s frontier heritage.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center : Enjoy a rich blend of art, culture, and history in a stunning historic setting at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Housed in a beautiful mansion, the center features rotating art exhibits, cultural events, and historical displays. It’s a vibrant hub for community engagement and artistic expression, perfect for visitors of all ages.

Halderman Museum: Ideal for young history buffs, the Halderman Museum focuses on local heritage and the stories that shaped Miami County. With engaging exhibits designed to captivate young minds, it’s a fantastic spot for families looking to inspire a love of history in their children. Tip: You must make a reservation to visit this tremendous stop.

Find Indoor Fun

Timber and Bow offers the perfect indoor escape when you need a break from the sun. This dynamic play space features climbing structures, slides, and more, providing a safe, climate-controlled environment where kids can burn off energy and explore. Hero Day is an exciting option for those looking to spark their imaginations. The Hero Day Adventure Park is officially open for business, inviting everyone to step into a world of courage, resilience, and everyday heroes. This indoor action park offers thrilling activities for all ages, from adrenaline-pumping obstacle courses and high-flying jumps to unforgettable birthday party packages. Both venues ensure an enriching and enjoyable experience for kids of all ages.

Tempt You Taste Buds with a Sweet Treat

Looking for a sweet adventure in Miami County this summer? Look no further! Indulge your sweet tooth at the delightful candy stores in the area. Rad Candy is a haven for all candy lovers, offering a wide variety of sweets to satisfy every craving. This and That’s Candy on Main is the perfect place to discover classic candies as well as unique finds that will surely bring a smile to your face. Step into a nostalgic wonderland of candies at Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop and experience the magic of old-fashioned sweet treats. And if you’re a fan of handmade chocolates and delicious drinks, be sure to visit Winans Chocolates + Coffees for an indulgent experience.

Miami County, Ohio, offers an endless array of activities that will make your summer break unforgettable. Pack your bags, gather the kids, and get ready to explore all the outdoor adventures and family-friendly fun this charming region has to offer!

Miami County, Ohio, is brimming with family-friendly adventures that promise an unforgettable summer break for kids. With a variety of outdoor activities, engaging museums, and delightful sweet treats, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Pack your bags, gather the family, and get ready to explore the many exciting experiences that this charming region has to offer!

Tip: Pick from one of the family-friendly hotels in Miami County for a fun getaway!

Brandy Gleason is the CEO of Gleason Media, LLC. , chief writer at Gleason Family Adventure, and creator of the Ohio Road Trips Facebook group. She has written three books, 100 Things to Do in Ohio’s Amish Country Before You Die, and co-wrote the Ohio section of Midwest Road Trip Adventures and Midwest State Parks, and 100 Things to Do in Ohio Before You Die will be released in 2024. She has spoken at National Conventions on education and conferences on travel, was a brand ambassador for THOR industries in 2021, and is currently a Heartland RVs brand ambassador.

Brandy loves to travel and explore and has a passion for the environment, sustainability, and the outdoors. She buckles up for a road trip any time she can, and her driving force behind her writing and social media is to encourage others to find their own adventures. One of her favorite quotes is “In order to write about life first you must live it.” by Ernest Hemingway, and she fully embraces each day.

Social Links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gleason_family_adventure/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gleasonfamilyadventure

Pintrest: https://www.pinterest.com/gleasonfamilyadventure/

Blog: www.gleasonfamilyadventure.com

Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/ohioroadtrips

The post Family Fun in Miami County, Ohio: Perfect Summer Break Adventures for Kids appeared first on Home Grown Great.