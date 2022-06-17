Searching for local fresh produce and locally made products? Look no further. Check out these great farmers markets right here in Miami County!

Piqua–

The Piqua Community Farmers Market is held weekly on Thursdays from 3pm-6pm rain or shine. Put on by Mainstreet Piqua, to promote and sell locally grown produce and products directly from producer to consumer. You can find this great market downtown in front of Fort Piqua Plaza on West High Street.

Pleasant Hill-

The Netwon Local Farmers Market is held Fridays in Newton High School’s west-front parking lot. This family-friendly event features local market vendors, food trucks, and live music and entertainment!

Tipp City-

Tippecanoe Market Days are back and better than ever! Find everything fresh and local you need including fruits, vegetables, meats, and more. The market is hosted on the first Friday of each month, June through September, on South Second Street from 5pm-8pm.

Troy–

The Cherry Street Local Farmers Market features a wide variety of farmers, crafters, and growers. The market offers fresh local produce, bread, artisan cheeses, maple syrup, honey, baked goods, locally raised meat, artists’ booths, live music, other entertainment, and much more! Visit downtown Troy every Saturday from 9am-noon from June 11th- September 24th for great local products.

Be sure to visit all of our Miami County farmers markets for fresh-made, local products.

