FemYoga is Changing the Live Streaming Game – Again!

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., June 1, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In 2017, FemYoga changed the live streaming game by implementing the “viewer sponsorship” monetization model. Rather than seek to monetize through ad revenue or company sponsorships, FemYoga is viewer funded. The content is free to the public – but to keep the channel going and growing, the audience chooses to “sponsor” at their website FemYoga.com.



In 2018, they’re innovating again by diversifying the live streamers you’ll find on the channel. While most channels have one primary content creator, FemYoga has a plan to create a 24/7 live channel where their audience can ALWAYS be engaged and interacted with live. Started by a woman who struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts in her teenage years, @FemYogaTaylor knows firsthand the impact that having someone there to listen can have. They’ve recently added their first two new content creators – both international, professional live-streamers – to help them towards their goal of 24/7 live content.

Chances are you’ve heard about “live streaming” by now – and that is for good reason. Live streaming is predicted to become a more than $70 billion dollar industry by 2021! In 2017, video streaming accounted for 75 percent of ALL internet traffic – and that number is expected to INCREASE to 82 percent by 2020.

The implications for brands and businesses are massive. This has blown the doors wide open to entrepreneurs internationally. It is easier than ever to start your own business from home, using little more than your smartphone!

FemYoga’s live channel has reached MILLIONS of people internationally, for little more than the cost of a basic cell phone plan – and some decent Wi-Fi. If you’re an entrepreneur – why aren’t you live streaming yet?

What is most exciting about businesses like FemYoga, is not only their ability to monetize in a completely new way, but their potential to create 24 hour live-streaming channels where someone is always there, at your fingertips, ready to engage and interact with you in real-time.

