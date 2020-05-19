ADDISON, Texas, May 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A smile is the best medicine. With Coronavirus presenting new challenges every day, smiles are welcome. Fortunately, Ferrari’s Italian Villa wants to celebrate your great dining memories to remind everyone of their favorite restaurants.



Share your best memory at any restaurant for a chance to win a free dinner at Ferrari’s Italian Villa! They will even professionally illustrate your stories for you to keep no matter where you are.

Ferrari’s reopened its doors in both locations Grapevine, and Addison on Monday May 18, 2020 following strict CDC guidelines.

“This isn’t just about Ferrari’s. So many incredible restaurants deserving praise should be celebrated. The restaurant industry has a lot of problems right now. We want to bring back great dining memories and encourage customers to step out to their favorite restaurants once again,” says Gianni Secchi Marketing director. (Owners can read specific effective strategies Ferrari’s is using to generate cashflow right now here.)

To get the ball rolling, Ferrari’s will start with a story from the owner Francesco Secchi. He traveled all around the world, is loaded with hilarious, and wholesome stories. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Elton John were on a first name basis with Francesco while he worked at Inigo Jones in London years ago. Stay tuned.

Get yourself a free personal memento, and chance to win a free dinner at Ferrari’s Italian Villa! Post a picture of the restaurant with your best story there to either Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook with the hashtag #FerrarisDiningChallenge. Challenge two people to compete in the challenge. They have 24 hours to respond! Make sure to tag/follow @FerrarisVilla on Twitter or Instagram. Ferri’s will post your Illustrations/stories there. Include pictures of the people involved for a better illustration. Let’s celebrate the restaurants we love. Pay them a visit when they open up!

If social media isn’t for you, send the story and picture via email (ferrarisevents@gmail.com) Rather not be mentioned? Ferrari’s Italian Villa is happy to keep you anonymous on the post.

Learn more at: https://www.ferrarisrestaurant.com/

