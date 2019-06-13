FiberGuide migrates GeoQuote interface to a new domain for better procurement of business Internet, Ethernet services and other network solutions

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FiberGuide, a Northern Virginia based consulting and fiber optic training company today announced the migration of the GeoQuote interface to a new domain – geoquote.co.



GeoQuote ( https://geoquote.co/ ) is a free online carrier research tool developed and patented by Telarus, a carrier services master agent. GeoQuote supports personnel from any organization with their carrier services procurement. It lets users instantly generate online quotations for a number of services or make a request for proposal/quotation. It also helps users determine whether a particular carrier service is available at their location.

“The decision to migrate the GeoQuote interface was in response to users’ feedback. With the new interface, users of the pricing tool should expect a much better user experience without the occasional timeouts,” said Jabulani Dhliwayo, founder at FiberGuide.

GeoQuote is powered by a large database of network and service providers each offering a wide range of services. Most global network providers, including major tier 1 providers, are represented in GeoQuote. For each service provider, the database carries multiple pricing packages. Services that can be quoted through GeoQuote include high speed Internet access for business, carrier Ethernet services, dark fiber services and other carrier solutions.

About FiberGuide:

FiberGuide is a training and consulting company focusing on Wide Area Networking (WAN) consulting, and Fiber optic training. FiberGuide leverage their technical expertise, many years of experience in fiber optics and Information and Communications Technology (ICT), strong partnerships with key industry players, and robust online tools to provide consulting services.

FiberGuide consulting process include the following:

Careful review of client’s exact WAN requirements

Using online tools, research the necessary elements of the WAN requirements such as Fiber routes Ethernet points of presence Network and/or service providers available in the area Data center locations

Match the client’s requirements with readily available solutions

Match the suitable solution with available providers

Negotiate the best pricing with multiple providers

Work with the client during provisioning and beyond implementation.

In fiber optic training, FiberGuide focuses on optical network training for design and planning engineers. Learn more: https://fiberguide.net/

