Fidelity National Financial Adds NotaryCam Remote Notarization Service to Online Closing Options

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, the pioneering leader in online notarization and the original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions, today announced that Fidelity National Financial (FNF), will allow the use of NotaryCam to deliver remote online notarization (RON) and remote online closing (ROC) capabilities to FNF’s network of direct title and settlement operations, as well as its network of independent title agents. Most recently, FNF used the NotaryCam platform to complete its first remote notarization in Texas.



“Title plays a critical role in the adoption of RON and ROC so it is especially encouraging to see an industry leader fully embrace these digital processes,” said NotaryCam Founder and CEO Rick Triola. “The transaction that took place in Texas is really just the beginning, and we look forward to helping FNF’s nationwide network of direct title operations and independent title agents streamline the residential mortgage closing process and deliver unparalleled convenience and service to home buyers and sellers throughout the U.S.”

eClose360® by NotaryCam sets the standard for RON and ROC transactions in the real estate and mortgage industries. The platform provides lenders and title/closing agents with a secure, online closing room where they can upload closing documents, meet with signers and return fully executed and compliant documents within an hour. In addition, the system records all transactions to provide a verifiable transaction record for security and compliance purposes.

“Our engagement with NotaryCam has helped us to expand remote online notary capabilities to more of our offices and agents,” said Jason Nadeau, Chief Digital Officer at Fidelity National Financial. “FNF and our title divisions are committed to bringing an end-to-end digital real estate experience to the industry, and the consumers we serve. Remote notarization is another important component in our expanding suite of digital options.”

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.:

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation’s largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters – Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York – that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.

More information about FNF can be found at https://www.fnf.com.

About NotaryCam:

After pioneering the world’s first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company’s patented eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

