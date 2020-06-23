SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FileMage, a provider of enterprise-grade cloud migration and file transfer software solutions, today announced the availability of FileMage Gateway in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. FileMage Gateway customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.



FileMage Gateway is an FTP and SFTP server backed by Azure Blob storage, providing a fast and secure solution for Azure customers who want to migrate legacy file transfer workflows into the Azure cloud platform. File transfers are streamed in-memory without writing to disk, and changes are seamlessly visible in real time. The solution’s flexible folder permission management features allow customers to benefit from the scale and reliability of Azure Blob storage as a file sharing platform with business partners and clients.

“The advantages of Azure Blob storage over disk-based storage are significant. Not having to deal with adding storage capacity, redundancy, or maintaining backups removes a burden off the shoulders of business IT departments. For various reasons, many businesses can’t switch to using Azure Blob storage APIs directly. FileMage Gateway fills the gap by providing a drop-in connector between legacy file transfer protocols and Azure Blob storage,” said Vanessa Sweeting, Customer Success Manager, FileMage.

“Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace helps solutions like FileMage Gateway reach more customers and markets.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Take a Test Drive of FileMage Gateway at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About FileMage

FileMage is a software solutions provider specializing in cloud-based file transfer solutions. Our mission is to empower organizations of any size to modernize their legacy file transfer implementations.

Learn more about FileMage at https://www.filemage.io/, or connect on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

