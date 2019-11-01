ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 1, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced a two-year agreement to sponsor 25-year-old pro golfer Matt NeSmith. Currently playing in his first season on the PGA TOUR, NeSmith will wear the fintech firm’s logo on the left sleeve of his apparel.



FormFree’s credit decisioning products make it easy for consumers to paperlessly certify their financial assets, income and employment when applying for a loan. The company was a sponsor of the 2019 Ellie Mae Classic, where NeSmith posted an eighth-place finish. NeSmith went on to secure his PGA TOUR card with an August 25 win at the Albertson’s Boise Open, the penultimate stop on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“We played with Matt at the Ellie Mae Classic and were impressed with his quality of character and determination to succeed,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “When he made it into the PGA TOUR a few weeks later, we decided to step up and support this young man.”

“Being selected as FormFree’s first PGA TOUR ambassador is an honor, and I am excited to have them along as a partner as I start my career on the PGA TOUR,” NeSmith said.

September’s A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier was NeSmith’s first PGA TOUR start as a member, and he showed great form at October’s Shriners Hospitals for Children, where he finished T18 in just his fourth start of the season. The former University of South Carolina standout finished his career with the Gamecocks in 2016 as one of the most decorated golfers in USC history and the #7 ranked amateur in the world.

Early highlights of NeSmith’s rookie season include the first round of the Safeway Open, in which he posted his lowest round on the PGA TOUR, a -6 (66). NeSmith is in action again at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, which tees off November 14 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

About FormFree®

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport™ are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower’s financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. A HousingWire TECH100™ company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.

