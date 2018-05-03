First and Only Company in Pensacola Earns B Corporation Certification

PENSACOLA, Fla., May 3, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — idgroup, a Pensacola-based brand transformation firm, has earned certification as a B Corporation, an acknowledgment of the company’s commitment to social and environmental ethics, transparency and accountability. idgroup joins over 2,200 Certified B Corporations globally – including 18 others in Florida – that have met the rigorous standards that measure a company’s impact on its employees, suppliers, community, and the environment.



The firm commemorated the certification by hiring world-champion sand sculptor Rick Mungeam to transform five tons of beach restoration sand into a symbol of corporate responsibility at their downtown Pensacola office.

To watch a video the creation of the sculpture, click here: https://vimeo.com/267527460.

“For almost 30 years, we’ve made impact on others a central part of the way we do business,” says idgroup founder and president Dr. Mona Amodeo. “It’s wonderful to have that commitment and impact validated by such a respected entity in business transparency, performance, and accountability.”

Certified B Corporations are committed to using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. In addition to recognizing existing efforts, B Corp certification also provides companies with a community of like-minded business leaders with which to connect, and to continually progress and innovate. idgroup joins a diverse community of B Corporations with members including Patagonia, Etsy, and Ben & Jerry’s.

B Corporations are certified by B Lab, a nonprofit organization that assesses and recognizes companies who are voluntarily meeting higher standards of business performance, transparency and responsibility.

“idgroup joins a robust community of Certified B Corporations redefining success in business, so that one day all companies compete to not only be the best in the world, but to be the best for the world,” says Jay Coen Gilbert, Co-Founder of B Lab.

In addition to becoming a Certified B Corporation, idgroup also became a registered Benefit Corporation in the state of Florida in February. While similar in concept to a Certified B Corporation, a Benefit Corporation must legally adhere to requirements in three specific areas: accountability, transparency and purpose.

“We believe very much in the power of business—and brands—to change the world. And like many of our clients who are making a difference in their communities, we also sought to hold ourselves to a higher standard of operation,” says Kris Poore, Chief Creative Officer at idgroup. “We chose to become a Certified B Corp in addition to registering as a legal Benefit Corporation because we believe in the power of brands as a force for good. By modeling ethical and progressive approaches to business, we hope to encourage others to do the same.”

Earlier this year, idgroup was also recognized with a Fourth District American Advertising Federation’s Angel Award, which recognizes firms throughout the state of Florida and the Bahamas for their contribution and work for public service initiatives and campaigns for non-profits. The firm was recognized for its 2016 rebranding and advertising work with local nonprofit Autism Pensacola, the fourth recipient of Brand on Us , an annual grant which awards a deserving local nonprofit with a comprehensive rebrand worth over $150,000. Learn more about idgroup at https://idgroupbranding.com/.

Watch a video of the sculpture creation and idgroup’s thoughts on becoming a B Corp: https://vimeo.com/267527460.

About B Corporations:

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 2,000 Certified B Corporations in over 130 industries and 50 countries with 1 unifying goal – to redefine success in business.

About B Lab:

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the Best for the World® and as a result society will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity.

B Lab drives this systemic change by:

Building a global community of Certified B Corporations who meet the highest standards of verified, overall social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability; Promoting Mission Alignment using innovative corporate structures like the benefit corporation to align the interests of business with those of society and to help high impact businesses be built to last; Helping tens of thousands of businesses, investors, and institutions Measure What Matters, by using the B Impact Assessment and B Analytics to manage their impact — and the impact of the businesses with whom they work — with as much rigor as their profits; Inspiring millions to join the movement through compelling story-telling by B the Change Media.

For more information, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/, https://bimpactassessment.net/, http://b-analytics.net/ and http://benefitcorp.net/.

About idgroup:

idgroup is a brand transformation company with a fundamentally different approach to branding. Since 1989, we’ve helped leaders tear themselves away from routine thinking, to embrace and leverage branding as an engine for reinvention and innovation. We help engage their stakeholders in fresh, new perspectives to tell and live a vivid brand story, and— as a result—achieve brand clarity and elevate their brand’s value and reputation. Learn more about us at https://idgroupbranding.com/.

The Difference Between Benefit Corporations and Certified B Corps: http://benefitcorp.net/businesses/benefit-corporations-and-certified-b-corps

