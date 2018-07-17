First Annual Regional Missing Children Awareness Day – Saturday, August 4, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Va., July 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Saturday, August 4, 2018, all around the Washington D.C. metropolitan region, local law enforcement will gather along with Not a Runaway, NCMEC, families of other missing children and related vendors and sponsors in a collaborative effort to host the first region-wide Jholie Moussa REMEMBER… Missing Children’s Awareness Event.



Named after 16-year old Jholie Moussa who went missing earlier this year and was found murdered 2 weeks later, this special day will serve as an annual reminder to renew regional efforts in reuniting missing children with their families, honor those who are still missing and make child safety a top priority.

Not a Runaway, Inc., (NAR) a non-profit organization dedicated to the recovery of missing children is hosting this collaboration with Fairfax County Police, Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Alexandria County Police, Prince William County Police and Metropolitan Police to present this First Annual Missing Children’s Awareness event.

The various law enforcement jurisdictions represented will be actively speaking with family members, the sheriff’s office will be providing Child ID kits and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will be providing valuable information on child safety. In addition, numerous community organizations will be present to showcase the region’s available resources.

This free community event will take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Community Room at Springfield Town Center in Springfield, Va.

We welcome all to attend; parents and guardians are especially encouraged to bring their teenage children and hear from panelists that have been directly affected by the devastating atrocity of abductions while also participating in hands-on demonstrations. The must-attend family event will also host an AMBER Alert community forum.

“With thousands of missing children cases reported to police last year within just our region alone, it is vitally important that we talk to and educate our children about safety and awareness without unduly frightening them. Keeping that dialogue going is even more critical and key to preventing the exploitation and disappearance of youth,” said Veronica Eyenga, Director at Not a Runaway, Inc.

The Jholie Moussa REMEMBER… Missing Children’s Awareness Event will be divided into 2 sessions with one serving as a community forum that will address every question the community has on the AMBER Alert and how it works, while the second session will be an expo providing the rich resources of the law enforcement community, as well as offering practical safety tips and resources for families in crisis and prevention tools.

Not a Runaway, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to help in the promotion, information dissemination and recovery of missing children that have been specifically labeled as “runaways” by fostering a Triangle of Trust among law enforcement, community and a missing child’s family. The team also works to educate the general public on ways the community can work together to bring missing children home and protect all children.

