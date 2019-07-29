First Priority Group Adds Rick Huskey as Territory Sales Manager in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga., July 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — First Priority Group, LLC (FPG), a diversified manufacturer, dealer, up-fitter and service provider of emergency and specialty vehicles announced they are pleased to welcome Rick Huskey to its sales force as Territory Sales Manager in Georgia.



“Rick brings more than 35 years of expertise in the EMS industry and will help us serve our existing customers as well as strengthening our presence in Georgia. I am extremely excited to have Rick join us as we continue to grow and evolve as a company,” said Alex Cherepakhov, Chairman & CEO of First Priority Group.

Rick Huskey has a long-proven history of excellence in the region including previous positions such as Vice President of Atlanta South EMS, Director of Operations for Metro Ambulance Service and Vice President of Central EMS and Central Air Ambulance.

“I am honored to join First Priority Group, a company that goes above and beyond to serve their customers,” said Huskey. “First Priority Group and Demers Ambulances have so much to offer in the EMS industry and I look forward to continue taking care of our first responders who risk their lives every day to protect us, our families and our communities.”

Contact Information for Risk Huskey:

Email: rhuskey@1fpg.com

Mobile: 404-729-7601

About First Priority Group:

First Priority Group (FPG) is a diversified manufacturer, dealer, upfitter and service provider of emergency and specialty vehicles. Established over 20 years ago, FPG’s range of expertise encompasses design, manufacturing, service and sales to provide our customers with comprehensive one-stop solutions across their emergency and specialty vehicle needs.

FPG’s EMS Division provides new and refurbished ambulances along with keeping a fleet of in-stock remounts available for immediate delivery.

Our customer base includes a wide range of emergency response agencies across the U.S. FPG’s Conversion Division is one of the largest upfitters of emergency command and specialty vehicles, providing custom solutions to law enforcement, emergency and commercial customers throughout the U.S.

First Priority Group is proud to be a distributor for Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances and KME Fire Apparatus.

Learn more at: https://www.1fpg.com/

