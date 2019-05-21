FlexClip Announces Integration with Stock Media Providers to Make Video Creation a Breeze

HONG KONG, May 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FlexClip, the easy and free online video maker from PearlMountain Limited, empowers everyone to create engaging videos. Today the company announced that they have integrated millions of stock media choices and introduced a whole new GUI, further enhancing the user experience.



FlexClip aims at providing a simple video creation platform that delivers intuitive access to users of any level, opening the door for real magic on the level of work normally done by total professionals. An updated version of FlexClip has just been released that makes it even easier for users to make captivating videos, through a more functional and pleasant Graphical User Interface.

Another important step FlexClip has taken to offer their users the best video creation solution is the integration of their platform with stock media providers Unsplash and Storyblocks. This allows users to have instant access and unlimited use of millions of photos, videos and audio tracks within FlexClip saving users time and effort while allowing them to easily create videos for any occasion.

“A growing number of customers have used FlexClip for their marketing and entertainment purposes since its launch, which has deeply driven us to expand its usability and versatility,” commented Lin Xiao, Founder and CEO of FlexClip. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Unsplash and Storyblocks to offer millions of high-resolution photos, royalty-free video clips as well as audio tracks from their extensive media libraries.”

Thanks to this new integration FlexClip users are now able to search from a magnitude of media content straight from the platform at no extra cost.

FlexClip has equipped users with the tools they need for taking their video customization to a new level. Some features include video trimming, text animations, voice-overs, timing controls, and real-time previews. Users regardless of experience or skill level can weave any photos and videos together to convey a story with customized styles in a flash.

Targeted at helping customers like business owners, marketers, and educators, all the way to photographers and other professionals, FlexClip is evolving rapidly allowing the capability to create high-quality videos to drive traffics, boost sales, build brand awareness, engage on social media, or just impress friends and families, to be in an ever-increasing number of hands.

About FlexClip:

FlexClip by PearlMountain Limited is an easy browser-based video maker that helps businesses and individuals create commercial videos as well as personal video stories in minutes.

