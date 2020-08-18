HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In exciting for the company, FlexClip, a browser-based video making product from PearlMountain, has reported a 400% user growth for a total of 330k monthly active users over the last year. This trend continues to grow.



For those unfamiliar with FlexClip, the product was first launched by Hong Kong-based company PearlMountain in January 2019. In less than two years, FlexClip has seen a phenomenal growth of its metrics, driven by continued improvements of its user experience and functional performance. This growth in a quite competitive space, is a reflection of the value FlexClip delivers.

According to PearlMountain, here’s some interesting details regarding FlexClip’s rise in 2020: the number of monthly active users has grown to 330k, which is an increase of 400 percent compared to 2019; the number of videos created and downloaded through FlexClip has risen exponentially and, in 2020, reached a 430k total download, 5 times higher than last year; and the global website traffic for FlexClip has reached 2.3M in 2020 with this number also increasing every day.

“The growth in FlexClip is the result of many factors influenced over the past 20 months,” Founder and CEO Lin Xiao said. “I am proud of our team for innovating new methods for improving product performance and experience constantly.”

Some of the key points that are helping to fuel this growth:

The adoption of HTML5 Technology makes FlexClip a reliable and safe platform when processing videos as it does not store any data of users, a big plus for those who value privacy.

The customers asked, FlexClip listened. FlexClip provides prompt responses to meet customer demands, such as adding the ability to Undo/Redo, and being able to simply adjust the color, filter, and video speed on projects.

FlexClip continues its partnership with Storyblocks, which grants users access to a stock library of 900k video clips and 111k royalty-free music choices within the FlexClip app.

The team announced a significant enhancement that can dramatically scale up processing speeds. The update further elevates the final video output speed to five times faster than it was before.

A customer on Trustpilot specifically highlighted how FlexClip performs, saying, “FlexClip lets me get video done in minutes instead of hours. Video is the biggest thing these days but it is so time-consuming. FlexClip takes that out of the equation and makes it super easy to get going and be creative.”

The massive growth of FlexClip across the last 20 months cannot be ignored. CEO Lin Xiao commented, “We are driven to provide more resources, templates, tools, and the possibility for uploading videos directly to YouTube and Dropbox to be able to continue thriving over time.”

For more information about FlexClip, please visit https://www.flexclip.com/ and try it for free.

About FlexClip

FlexClip by PearlMountain Limited is an easy browser-based video maker that helps businesses and individuals create commercial videos as well as personal video stories in minutes.

