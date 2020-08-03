GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Florida Gators Sports Properties, on behalf of the University Athletic Association (UAA), today announced a new relationship with The Libman Company, a family-owned business that has been making quality cleaning tools since 1896.



The multi-year agreement marks a first-of-its-kind between the Gators and Libman. Concurrent with the upcoming 2020-21 collegiate athletics season, The Libman Company will own the designation of “Official Hardwood Floor Care Provider of the Florida Gators.” The brand also will have a significant presence on Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena during basketball season.

“We’re thrilled to be aligning our brand with the Florida Gators, one of the most respected athletics programs in the country,” said The Libman Company President Andrew Libman. “We take pride in the quality of our products, and we know college athletics is a smart avenue for amplifying Libman’s visibility.”

The Gators’ relationship with Libman was secured by Florida Gators Sports Properties, the locally based Learfield IMG College team, which is dedicated to UF and serves as UAA’s multimedia rights and sports marketing arm.

“We’re excited to have Libman join Gator Nation as ‘Official Hardwood Floor Care Provider of the Florida Gators’ and fans will see Libman prominently displayed during basketball season,” said Lee Douglas, Florida Gators Sports Properties’ general manager. “Libman is the industry leader, and we’re proud to have them join the list of prestigious companies which choose to align with the Gators.”

The Libman Company, the leading brand of cleaning tools, manufactures products from brooms and mops to more specialized tools for kitchen and bathroom cleaning and industrial uses. Libman has partnered with a number of NBA franchises, NCAA institutions and NCAA conferences. For more information about the Libman Company, please visit https://libman.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stacey L. Vaselaney

SLV Public Relations

(216) 905-0908

slvaselaney@slvpr.com

News Source: The Libman Company

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/florida-gators-the-libman-company-announce-multi-year-relationship-with-primary-presence-during-basketball-season/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.