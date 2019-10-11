Fluid Metering Expands to Western Canada through New Partnership

SYOSSET, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fluid Metering, Inc. announced today an expansion into the Canada market through an exclusive partnership with WJF Instrumentation Ltd. The provinces encompassed in this agreement include: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.



Fluid Metering and WJF Instrumentation collaboration will support the companies’ common goal of providing quality instrumentation, industry leading technical support and services to help solve measurement and control problems within industrial and municipal applications, and provide analytical solutions to the laboratory and environmental community.

“We are very excited about our new partnership agreement with Fluid Metering,” says Sheldon Wrubleski, CEO at WJF Instrumentation. “We have been distributing Fluid Metering pumps and products for several decades, and we know for a fact that their products perform precisely as advertised. Going forward we look to solidify even further our solid relationship with Fluid Metering and their customers.”

“The team at Fluid Metering couldn’t be more excited to have formally signed WJF Instruments as our official distributor for Northwestern Canada. Our established working relationship and Sheldon’s team’s knowledge of our products, provide a solid foundation to grow our business in this market,” said Robert Morin, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Fluid Metering, Inc.

About Fluid Metering Inc.

Fluid Metering, Inc. pioneered the first patented valve-less rotating and reciprocating piston metering pump concept delivering pumping excellence and precise fluid control for Laboratory, Industrial, Process and OEM applications. Fluid Metering’s Engineering Team incorporates 60 years of OEM design experience to meet specific customer and application requirements with Accuracy, Precision & Reliability!

Fluid Metering Inc., was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Syosset, New York.

Learn more at: https://www.fluidmetering.com/

Media Contact Information:

Name: Denise Sternbach

Phone: 516-922-6050 xt.113

Denise.Sternbach@fmipump.com

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0916s2p-fluid-metering-300dpi.jpg

Twitter: @fluidmetering #fmicfapartnership

News Source: Fluid Metering Inc

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/fluid-metering-expands-to-western-canada-through-new-partnership/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.