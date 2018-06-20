‘FlyingOver50’ Granny Pole Dancer, Makeda Smith, Continues to Elevate Mature Women with New MercVille Productions Music Video

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 20, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Grandmother, publicist and pole dancer Makeda Smith, the creator behind the blog-turned-movement, FlyingOver50, has once again teamed with Christina Villegas and Jeff Mercer, the owners of MercVille Productions, to create a mesmerizing pole dance music video.



Filmed as part of the production company’s ongoing “Goddesses In Motion: A Pop Up Pole Video Shoot” series and produced by Flying Curves Dance Studio (https://www.flyingcurves.com/), the release catapults FlyingOver50’s continued quest to encourage ‘mature’ women to reclaim their femininity through dance, fitness and the art of simply moving their bodies. Directed by Villegas, the 57-year-old pole dancing granny fluidly rotates around a pole in nine-inch heel Pleaser Shoes while lusciously combining pole tricks with dance movement.

This is Makeda’s third collaboration with MercVille Productions. The company first featured her last year in “The Pole Dancing Chronicles”(https://www.youtube.com/mightygriptv). Sponsored and co-produced by Mighty Grip Inc., a leading worldwide sporting goods manufacturer, “The Pole Dancing Chronicles” showcases people and events from within the pole and aerial community in an effort to dispel myths and misconceptions around the growing art form.

The working couple created the “Goddesses In Motion” pop-up video series as a platform for amateur pole dancers to experience being professionally filmed while performing to a song selection of their choice. The mini-productions result in a two-minute music video feature that the dancers can share across social media and with friends and family.

Christina Villegas, a former reality show producer, who in conjunction with co-owning MercVille Productions also owns and operates Flying Curves Dance Studio, notes, “’Goddesses in Motion’ is another extension of my vision to propel women to be their best selves, regardless of what society tells us about size or age or color. Putting ‘everyday’ women in front of a camera and capturing their inner essence is what this work is about. When we see ourselves on film, it becomes an expansion process. The women actually get to ‘see’ another dimension of their beautiful selves expressed and amplified!”

In addition to running her Jazzmyne Public Relations agency, Makeda offers dance workshops, classes and private lessons to women, while targeting those 50 and older. She also blogs weekly at FlyingOver50.com with positive affirmations that she combines with her pole and aerial photography.

“The ‘Goddesses In Motion’ pop-up videos are an amazing opportunity offering artistic expression to women who normally would not have access to such a venture,” she explains. “As a veteran entertainment industry publicist, I have worked behind the scenes on sets with a host of well-known celebrities. It is a tremendous feeling to be in front of the camera and one that I wish every woman could experience.”

She adds, “I share these videos with my social media followers in the hopes of inspiring all women, but particularly older women, to nurture their femininity and pursue their dreams without age becoming a factor. I personally believe that women, like wine, grow better with time and we can indeed fly over 50.”

Makeda is currently celebrating the 30th year anniversary of her agency, Jazzmyne Public Relations as she takes her FlyingOver50 pole and dance movement practice to new heights.

Follow @FlyingOver50 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Find out more about MercVille Productions at https://www.mercvilleproductions.com/.

Learn more at: https://flyingover50.com/.

Watch Makeda’s second “Goddesses In Motion” music video, performed to “Inside My Love” by Delilah, on the FlyingOver50 YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/3pOYcD-351M.

Media Contact:

Edrea Davis

Jazzmyne Public Relations

(818) 613-9521

edmedia@dogonvillage.com

News Source: Makeda Smith

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/flyingover50-granny-pole-dancer-makeda-smith-continues-to-elevate-mature-women-with-new-mercville-productions-music-video/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.