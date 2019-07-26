For a Healthy Pond and Aquatic Environment Discount Pumps Helps Size the Right Pond Aerator for Maximum Aeration

SANTA MARIA, Calif., July 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A property with a pond and all of the aquatic life is beautiful and serene, but in order to keep a healthy balance and water clarity, a pond aerator is essential. To maximize your pond’s aeration, the pond aerator you select needs to be large enough for the pond size. Discount Pumps presents a variety of pond aerators and sizes to choose from, including decorative pond aerators, sub surface aeration systems and high-oxygen surface aerators.



This website has convenient charts to help our customer’s selection process in customizing aerators to their ponds: https://discount-pumps.biz/pond-lake-aerators.php

Whether it is a residential or commercial pond, the condition will deteriorate without the necessary aeration. The bottom layer of the pond runs out of oxygen first, which can result in the death of many living invertebrates like snails, worms, and other organisms that are vital in keeping the pond’s balance. Ponds that are deeper than 6 feet without proper aeration cannot produce enough oxygen. A pond aerator can resolve this problem by providing oxygen to the beneficial bacteria that promotes a hearty aquatic environment.

An oxygen depleted pond has high levels of phosphorus and nitrogen which contributes to the growth of aquatic weeds and algae. A pond aerator will dramatically reduce phosphorus and nitrogen, while increasing water clarity.

For the price conscious consumer that wants high quality pond fountains, the ECO Series is a great option. Made with an industrial trash pump with stainless steel impeller, motor and housing, this fountain delivers reliability along with beautiful sprays.

Learn more: https://discount-pumps.biz/floating-fountains.htm

The buildup of muck at the bottom of the pond or lake is caused by decaying organic waste like fish food that is not eaten and waste from fish, geese and ducks. Also dead and decaying aquatic weeds add to this buildup up and when left untreated can get quite thick. This muck is also a food source for unwanted algae and weeds. When algae and aquatic weeds die off, it adds to the muck. The more muck, the more weeds, the more weeds, the more muck, and the cycle repeats.

The right tools make pond maintenance easier. These tools will help keep your pond or lake bottom weed-free as you gather your cut weeds and remove decomposing organic materials from your lake and pond bottom. Pull weeds up from underwater as far as 45 feet away and collect large mats of floating debris. Also keep your beachfront free of weeds and other debris for maximum enjoyment all season long.

Pond owners that want to beautify their lakes and ponds can visit Articles and Videos that offer expert advice and helpful tips for all your pond and lake questions. Learn more: https://discount-pumps.biz/pond-tips-and-tricks.php

For more information visit our website: https://discount-pumps.biz

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0726s2p-dp-pond-fountains-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Discount Pumps

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/for-a-healthy-pond-and-aquatic-environment-discount-pumps-helps-size-the-right-pond-aerator-for-maximum-aeration/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.