FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tipp City Chamber of Commerce Launches Community Crest and Logo Design Contest

Tipp City, OH – October 16, 2024 – The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a community-wide crest and logo rebranding contest, inviting everyone in the community to share their creative ideas for a new Chamber crest and logo. This design should reflect the rich history of Tipp City and our ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses.

“We’re thrilled to involve our community in shaping the future of the Chamber’s brand,” said Meredith McKee, Executive Director of the Tipp City Chamber. “We believe that everyone has a unique perspective to offer, and we want to hear from all of you—whether you’re a seasoned designer or simply someone with a great idea!”

This is a wonderful opportunity for all residents to express their creativity and share their thoughts on what represents Tipp City. Don’t worry about being a professional artist; your vision and ideas are what matter most!

Important Notes:

Any submission selected as the winner or as a finalist may become the property of the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce.

All submitted designs will be professionally redesigned for final use, ensuring that every entry can shine in its best form.

How to Enter:

Participants can submit their designs in person by visiting the Chamber office, dropping them in our mailbox, or emailing them to mmckee@tippcitychamber.org. The deadline for submissions is November 12th.

Prizes:

The winning design will be unveiled at the Tipp City Chamber Holiday Gala on December 4th, where the designer will receive a $100 community e-gift card and 2 tickets to the Annual Chamber Holiday Gala. Second and third place winners will each receive $50 community e-gift cards.

Don’t miss this chance to make your mark on Tipp City’s future! For more information about the contest, visit our website or contact Meredith at (937) 667-8300. We can’t wait to see your ideas come to life!