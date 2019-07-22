Former IRS Executive, Mark Bodenstab, Joins KBKG as Director of Research and Development Tax Credits

PASADENA, Calif., July 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nationwide tax specialty firm KBKG adds another former IRS manager to their team of experts. Mark Bodenstab joins as the firm’s Director of Research & Development Tax Credits with over 30 years combined at the IRS and in the private sector.



Mark joined the IRS as a general engineer to provide technical and valuation support in the examination of large corporate tax filings. While with the IRS, he served as a manager to a team of IRS engineers and appraisers, as well as Staff Assistant to the National Director of Field Operations. Prior to the IRS, Mark worked over 20 years in the industrial gas industry gaining hands on experience testing and improving products and processes.

With his extensive experience surrounding the research credit and other KBKG offerings, Mark’s addition to the KBKG team will further reinforce KBKG’s reputation as a leader in the R&D space and will provide additional value to KBKG clients and CPA partners.

“Our objective is to deliver value to our clients and stakeholders. Mark’s insights and experience will assist us in achieving this goal. His expertise will further enhance the quality of the studies performed by KBKG and allow our clients to focus on the day-to-day of running their respective businesses. It’s truly a difference maker for us and we are honored to have him as part of the team,” remarked Kevin Zolriasatain, Principal at KBKG and leader of the firm’s Research and Development Tax Credit practice.

About KBKG:

Established in 1999 with offices across the US, KBKG provides turn-key tax solutions including research and development tax credits, cost segregation, and green building tax incentives, and more to CPAs and businesses nationwide. Learn more: https://www.kbkg.com/

