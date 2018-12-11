Former loanDepot executive joins Cloudvirga as chief product officer

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga™, a leading provider of digital mortgage software, announced it has appointed Tim Von Kaenel to the role of chief product officer. In this role, Von Kaenel will oversee product strategy, design and go-to-market planning for Cloudvirga’s growing suite of digital mortgage point-of-sale products. Von Kaenel will report to Cloudvirga CEO Michael Schreck.



Von Kaenel has been driving product success at tech start-ups and Fortune 500 companies for more than 20 years. Immediately before joining Cloudvirga, Von Kaenel served as chief product officer at loanDepot, the nation’s fifth-largest retail lender, where he drove technology strategy for the company’s digital mortgage lending platform, mello.

Prior to his tenure at loanDepot, Von Kaenel led startups in the financial services, software and wireless broadcast sectors to several successful spin-outs and acquisitions as well as two initial public offerings. Von Kaenel co-developed and holds the patents for more than a dozen wireless broadcasting, RFID and information services tools.

“In today’s competitive mortgage market, it is critical that lenders leverage technology that produces a tangible and lasting return on investment,” said Cloudvirga CEO Michael Schreck. “I can think of no one better than Tim to fulfill Cloudvirga’s commitment of ‘delivering on the promise of tomorrow’s digital mortgage today’.”

“After working inside one of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders, I know first-hand how much our industry needs a digital mortgage solution like Cloudvirga that turbocharges efficiency and delivers a first-class borrower experience,” said Von Kaenel. “I’m excited to expand on the success of our Enterprise POS with the launch of a first-of-its-kind Broker POS in partnership with ARIVE.”

Von Kaenel joins an award-winning executive team at Cloudvirga. In December, CEO Michael Schreck was honored with HousingWire’s HW Vanguard Award. Company Co-founder Kyle Kamrooz was named 2018’s Innovator of the Year by the Orange County Business Journal, and SVP of Product Management Josephine Yen was recently named a HousingWire Woman of Influence.

