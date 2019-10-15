Former POET and Domtar Executive Mark DeAndrea Joins BioTork as President and Chief Strategy Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –Industry Veteran Mark DeAndrea has been appointed as President & Chief Strategy Officer of BioTork. Mark’s recent operational leadership experience includes Vice President and Business Unit Leader for Domtar BioMaterials (advanced materials and performance chemicals innovation and commercialization) and Senior Vice President of Strategic Development for POET.



Mr. DeAndrea’s international leadership experience also includes private equity and investment banking, where he served as Partner and Managing Director for technology focused investment and M&A advisory firms.

BioTork, an innovator within the biotech and fermentation industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Mark DeAndrea as President & Chief Strategy Officer.

Mr. DeAndrea, a 20-year veteran of the renewable energy and bio-based materials industries, will oversee and drive strategic growth at BioTork. “Throughout my career, having led, or at least helped influenced, the growth and strategic direction for companies at various stages of the business life cycle, from early stage startup to Fortune 500, the opportunity I see at BioTork is second to none. I look forward to helping BioTork’s adaptive evolution technology become the industry standard,” said Mark.

He added, “This technology is transformational, as it crosses industries, improving performance and dramatically reducing costs, while maximizing partner’s revenue streams and cash flows. Thereby accelerating the commercialization of new, sustainable, renewable, environmentally friendly technologies for the benefit of consumers and society.”

“We are excited with the addition of Mark, as we have known him for years. He is a proven strategist and important addition to the BioTork leadership team,” said Eudes de Crecy, CEO and founder of BioTork. “His vision and ability to identify new opportunities, new partners, and develop new projects, along with his knowledge, relationships, reputation, and experience, will be a great addition to the BioTork team.”

DeAndrea and BioTork look forward to collaborating with firms in the biomaterials space who are looking to develop new revenue stream, leverage their biomass supply chain, and maximize profits by creating sustainable, bio-based products, and renewable energy. We are not developing new products, rather, we are solving problems for companies trying to commercialize new technology.

To learn more visit: https://biotork.com/

About BioTork:

BioTork is a biotechnology company whose focus is the optimization of industrial fermentation processes. The company develops or improves scalable, highly efficient, and robust microorganisms and adapts them to their related industrial processing conditions. Thus, making the organisms capable of converting low-value carbon sources, such as agro-industrial by-products, into high-value chemical and materials (e.g.; biofuel, feed, and food ingredients). Using a state-of-the-art patented proprietary technology, BioTork has developed and mastered an industrial scale evolutionary optimization methodology that has applications in industries Agriculture, Biofuels, Biomaterials, Chemicals, Consumer Products, Pharmaceutical, Pulp and Paper, Food, and Feed, just to name a few.

