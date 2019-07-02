Former Treasury Official Craig Phillips to Deliver Keynote at #NEXTDC19

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NEXT Mortgage Events, creator of NEXT women’s executive mortgage summit, and Housing Finance Strategies, a Washington, D.C. advisory firm founded by Faith Schwartz, today announced that former Treasury Department official, Craig Phillips, will deliver the keynote #NEXTDC19 on November 19, 2019 at Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Washington, D.C.



Craig Phillips recently resigned his position as counselor to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after serving as the Trump administration’s point person on housing matters for two and a half years. Philips was widely regarded as the architect of the administration’s forthcoming housing reform plan and has advocated for ending the conservatorship of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and returning them to private ownership.

“We’re excited to have a keynote speaker with such intimate knowledge of the country’s housing reform discussions,” said Jeri Yoshida, co-founder of NEXT. “Having Craig Philips share his unique perspective on the nation’s housing finance system, in an intimate small group setting, falls right in line #NEXTDC19’s value proposition. NEXT events deliver intel that attendees can’t get elsewhere.”

#NEXTDC19 is the first women’s executive summit that brings together Washington policy makers, fintech luminaries, and mortgage lending executives, for a dedicated, ongoing conversation on housing policy’s impact on mortgage lenders and fintech providers. The summit’s sessions will focus on current policy as well as housing issues that could be impacted by the 2020 election.

“Adding Craig Phillips to our lineup for #NEXTDC19 is a testament to the strength of our alliance with NEXT Mortgage Events and our mutual commitment to promoting the highest quality connection and intel exchange for women executives in housing finance,” said Faith Schwartz, president of Housing Finance Strategies.

Registration and additional information is available at nextdc19.splashthat.com.

About NEXT Mortgage Events LLC:

In January 2018, NEXT Mortgage Events broke the mortgage industry’s unspoken barriers limiting women’s access to competitive intel when it introduced NEXT, the mortgage executive summit for women. NEXT is a multi-day, tech-focused symposium based on lending executives sharing competitive intel with other lending executives. A boutique event, NEXT targets a select group of decision making executives: roughly 85-90% of NEXT’s lender attendees hold a title of VP or higher and approximately 85% of attendees are women. NEXT hosts several events each year. For more information visit https://NEXTMortgageNews.com, follow @NEXTmtgEvents or email info@NEXTmortgageEvents.com.

About Housing Finance Strategies:

Housing Finance Strategies is a small woman-owned business founded in 2016 to provide Strategic Advisory Services, Government and Industry Relations, Public Policy Expertise, Roundtable and Event Management and Professional Speaking Services to the housing finance industry. The firm brings 25+ years of expertise to the forefront of mortgage, including leading fintech change, advising on GSE reform and ensuring non-bank readiness for regulatory oversight. For more information, visit https://HousingFinanceStrategies.com or email admin@housingfinancestrategies.com.

Media Contact

Joe Bowerbank

Profundity Communications, Inc.

for NEXT Mortgage Events, LLC

949-378-9685

jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com

News Source: NEXT Mortgage Events LLC

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/former-treasury-official-craig-phillips-to-deliver-keynote-at-nextdc19/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.