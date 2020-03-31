ATHENS, Ga., March 31, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced it is celebrating Red Cross Month by expanding its long-held partnership with the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia. FormFree will support the Northeast Georgia chapter’s mission of alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies by giving fiscal contributions and engaging in monthly acts of service throughout 2020.



In April, FormFree will kick off its expanded partnership by donating life-saving blood to help hospitals maintain a continuous supply during the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to a recent statement released by the Red Cross, which collects 40 percent of the U.S. blood supply, more than 12,000 blood drives have been canceled across the country as of March 30, leading to an estimated 325,000 fewer blood donations. The resulting blood supply shortage could affect the ability of victims of physical trauma, surgery patients and cancer patients to get the care they need.

“The Red Cross’ mission of alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies resonates powerfully with FormFree’s culture of empathy, service and generosity,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “Although we’ve long been a partner of the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia, in today’s uncertain environment we feel especially compelled to give back to this vital institution supporting our community.”

Chartered in 1917, the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia provides direct service to 23 Georgia counties by supporting the collection, testing and distribution of blood and blood components in the region, providing emergency resources for military families, facilitating lifesaving training in first aid, CPR and use an AED and helping people and communities impacted by disasters. Red Cross Month is a nationwide tradition begun by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1943.

“FormFree shares our passion for serving our nation’s veterans and communities in need,” said Marlon Trone, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia. “We thank them for their continual generosity and look forward to working alongside them for the betterment of our community for years to come.”

FormFree has participated in numerous community awareness and service events hosted with the Red Cross of Northeast Georgia since the company’s founding in 2008. Brent Chandler joined the Red Cross of Northeast Georgia’s board of directors in 2017.

About FormFree:

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport™ are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower’s financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. A HousingWire TECH100™ company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.

For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit https://www.redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

