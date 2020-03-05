ATHENS, Ga., March 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® has been named a recipient of HousingWire’s eighth annual HW Tech100 award. This is the sixth year FormFree has been recognized by HousingWire as a leading innovator in housing technology.



The Tech100 program celebrates the technology companies whose solutions have been most impactful in helping mortgage lenders and real estate professionals solve business challenges. The program becomes more competitive each year as the number of technology providers in the housing space continues to grow.

“The winners of the 2020 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage and Real Estate awards are truly the most impactful and innovative companies in housing,” said HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “Not only do these companies empower their clients and users, they are supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy.”

“This year’s Tech100 winners … create new ways to approach the housing process, improving efficiencies, cutting costs and creating a new experience for all parties involved,” added HousingWire Associate Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez.

“FormFree’s ambition to transform the way lenders and borrowers come to understand one another knows no bounds,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “This spirit of innovation drives everything we do, and we are honored that HousingWire has continued to recognize us as one of the industry’s leading innovators year after year.”

For a complete list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2020-housingwire-tech100-mortgage-winners/ .

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

About FormFree

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport™ are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower’s financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. A HousingWire TECH100™ company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.

For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

Twitter: @RealFormFree @HousingWire #Tech100

News Source: FormFree

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/formfree-named-to-housingwires-tech100-list-of-the-housing-economys-most-innovative-companies-for-a-sixth-time/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.