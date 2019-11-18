ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced a strategic partnership with Teo, a lead generation platform and AI assistant that helps mortgage lenders close more loans faster. Teo will leverage FormFree’s market-leading Passport™ verification service to help assess the quality of incoming prospects.



Teo re-imagines the way mortgage lenders attract, pre-qualify and communicate with prospects. The platform’s 24/7 AI assistant helps lenders identify and target profitable market segments and set up compliant Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns — all in just a few clicks.

After incoming leads are pre-screened to ensure quality, Teo’s AI assistant manages follow-up communication using the prospect’s preferred channels to quickly convert leads to loans. By engaging prospects through a synchronized cadence of video, audio and media-rich messaging across Facebook, text, voice and email, Teo’s beta users have seen an 8X boost in conversion. No other software automates follow-up across all of these channels in one system.

“When it comes to the digital superhighway, if you’re not first, you’re last,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “Our Passport verification services are already used by thousands of lenders to gain insight into loan applicants’ ability to pay, and by partnering with Teo, we’re moving those insights even earlier in the sales funnel to power an entirely new way of engaging with prospects.”

“Forget chasing bad prospects, overpaying marketers or sharing marked-up leads with competitors,” said Teo Founder and CEO Ray Schwartz. “Teo works 24/7/365 and enlists the help of market-leading solutions like Passport by FormFree to ensure leads are vetted and nurtured, so lenders can focus on building relationships, closing more deals and expansion.”

About FormFree®

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport™ are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower’s financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. A HousingWire TECH100™ company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.

