FormFree President and Housing Finance Icon Faith Schwartz Receives 2018 HousingWire Vanguard Award

ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 3, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® announced today that Faith Schwartz, a member of FormFree’s board of directors and the company’s acting president, has been honored with HousingWire’s 2018 HW Vanguard Award™ in recognition of her career contributions to the housing finance industry.



Schwartz is celebrated for her prominent role in rebuilding communities after the housing crisis as the inaugural executive director of the HOPE NOW Alliance and for her career dedication to advancing housing policy and mortgage technology to best serve consumers. In addition to guiding FormFree’s expansion as acting president, Schwartz is principal of Housing Finance System Strategies, an advisory firm she founded in 2016.

“Faith’s passionate advocacy for progress on behalf of consumers has moved mountains in housing policy and mortgage technology,” said FormFree CEO and Founder Brent Chandler. “She has been an invaluable partner to FormFree as we scale for the next stage in our development.”

“FormFree’s vision for revolutionizing the way borrower integrity is assessed and accessed has been nothing short of prescient,” said Schwartz. “I am honored to be recognized for my role with this fast-moving fintech and excited for what the future holds as FormFree continues to catalyze breakthroughs in mortgage and consumer financial technology.”

“As the Vanguard Awards program continues to grow… the entry point gets tighter,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. “These winners are truly the best in the mortgage finance industry.”

This year, 52 Vanguard Award honorees were chosen by HousingWire’s editors for their vital contributions to the housing industry. Honorees are profiled at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/47526-meet-the-2018-hw-vanguard-award-winners and in the December/January issue of HousingWire.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

About FormFree®:

FormFree is a fintech company whose market-leading AccountChek® Asset Reports are used by lenders nationwide to verify borrower assets, employment and income in minutes. To date, more than 1,000 U.S. lenders have ordered over 1.25 million AccountChek Asset Reports, delighting their customers with a paperless experience and reducing origination timelines by up to 20 days. FormFree offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and their investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. A HousingWire TECH100™ company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.

For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

Twitter: #FormFree @HousingWire @faithschwartz1 #2018HWVanguards

News Source: FormFree

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/formfree-president-and-housing-finance-icon-faith-schwartz-receives-2018-housingwire-vanguard-award/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.